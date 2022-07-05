IND vs ENG 2022: 3 ways Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow handed India a brutal defeat

England captain Ben Stokes had every reason to smile. India were pummeled at Edgbaston at the hands of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow — both batters whose run-filled summers were key in decimating New Zealand last month.

The seven-wicket win was no consolation as both batters struck fluent centuries to chase down 378, a target that was considered stiff halfway into Day 4. Such was the ferocity of the knocks that it paled Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's centuries in the first innings.

The fifth rescheduled Test between the two teams ended with Stokes' fourth Test win as skipper and tied the series 2-2. England matched India at every step of the game despite being 1-2 down in the series.

It ended with the Men in Blue being handed a seven-wicket thrashing, with both Root and Bairstow being the chief architects of England's victory. With the match now done, we take a look at three ways these batters went about dismantling India.

#1 Punish loose deliveries by Indian bowlers

Anything that India's bowlers bowled that gave the duo the opportunity to put away, they did. Both Bairstow and Root were particularly harsh on Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as anything straying down leg or width on the off-stump was punished.

Not only did it give them the confidence, but also eased the scoreboard pressure on Day 4 setting up a comfortable win on the final day.

#2 Played out Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Perhaps the only real threat was Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, as they kept up their nagging line and lengths coupled with the odd bouncer. The batters were patient enough to let go or bunt the balls that posed a danger to them.

Seeing off these spells meant they could apply pressure and keep the scoreboard ticking when Ravindra Jadeja put some pace behind the ball. With the spinner offering little or no flight, it was easy pickings for the duo.

#3 Measured aggression

Jonny Bairstow's fantastic summer had a lot to do with the license to go after the bowling attack. Root, on the other hand, was careful not to get carried away even as his partner took the attack to the opposition.

They also interchanged the aggressor and anchor role seamlessly as the bowlers toiled away in search of that elusive breakthrough. The measured aggression worked in England's favor as they closed out the match with a seven-wicket win.

