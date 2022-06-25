Analyzing Team India's performances in Tests in Birmingham

Team India are gearing up for the rescheduled Test against England, which will begin at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 1. The visitors are currently involved in a four-day warm-up match being played in Leicester. Keeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Srikar Bharat have impressed with the willow, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have made an impact with the ball in the practise match.

The form of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli remains a concern heading into the Test against England. Even in the first innings of the practice game, Rohit managed only 25 off 47 balls while Kohli was dismissed after getting yet another start (33 off 69). India will also need to ponder upon their playing XI, whether to go with two spinners or the third pacer.

The rescheduled Test could pose a major challenge for Team India considering England’s confidence will be high following their emphatic series win over the Kiwis.

History also reveals that the visitors do not have a great Test record in Birmingham. As we build up to the big match, here’s an analysis of India’s performances in Tests at Edgbaston:

India have never won a Test in Birmingham

Mohammed Azharuddin is bowled during the 1996 Edgbaston Test. Pic: Getty Images

Team India have a very poor record at Edgbaston. They have taken on England in seven Tests at the venue so far, but are yet to register a win. The visitors have lost as many as six while one Test ended in a draw. Basically, India will have to create history to win the Birmingham Test.

The first Test between India and England at Edgbaston was played in July 1967. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's visiting side went down to the Englishmen by 132 runs. They were all out for 92 in their first innings and the collapse went a long way in damaging India’s chances in the Test.

Team India last took on England in a Test at the venue in August 2018. They squandered a great opportunity to win their maiden Test match at Edgbaston. The visitors needed to chase 194 to claim a famous victory but folded up for 162 in 54.2 overs.

Ben Stokes starred with four for 40, while James Anderson and Stuart Broad claimed two each. India’s only draw in a Test in Birmingham was registered during their famous tour in 1986.

Only two Indian batters have scored Test hundreds in Birmingham

Sachin Tendulkar is one of two Indian batters with a Test ton at Edgbaston. Pic: Getty Images

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are the only Indian batters to have registered three figures in a Test match in Birmingham. Tendulkar scored a sublime 122 off 177 balls in Team India’s second innings during the 1996 tour.

The wonderful innings featured 19 fours and a six. Despite Tendulkar’s fine knock, India capitulated to 219 all out in the second innings. They went on to lose the Test by eight wickets as England chased down 121 with ease.

Virat Kohli had an exceptional tour of England in 2018 and he registered India’s second hundred at the venue in the first Test of the series. Responding to England’s first innings total of 287, Kohli cracked 149 in 225 balls.

He smashed 22 fours and a six in a commanding knock. However, the skipper found no support from the others as Team India folded up for 274 and conceded a first-innings lead. The visitors had an opportunity to clinch the Test but floundered chasing 194 as Kohli’s 51 was again the top score in India’s innings.

Only three Indian bowlers have claimed five-fers in Birmingham

Ishant Sharma celebrates after dismissing Ben Stokes during the 2018 Edgbaston Test. Pic: Getty Images

One of the reasons Team India have struggled to impress at the venue is because their bowlers have failed to make much of an impact. Only thrice in seven Tests have Indian bowlers claimed five-wicket hauls at Edgbaston.

The first instance was in 1979 when a young Kapil Dev claimed all five wickets to fall in England’s first innings. The scalps didn’t come cheaply though as the Indian legend toiled for 48 overs and ended with figures of five for 146.

Kapil’s victims included England captain Mike Brearley (24), Geoff Boycott (155), Graham Gooch (83) and Ian Botham (33). David Gower, however, remained unbeaten on 200 as England declared on 633 for five and went on to win the Test by an innings and 83 runs.

Pacer Chetan Sharma claimed India’s second five-wicket haul in Birmingham. He picked up six for 58 in England’s second innings to go with his four for 130 in the first and completed a much-deserved five-wicket haul.

After both England and India posted identical scores of 390 in their first innings, Sharma’s excellent bowling saw the hosts fold up for 235 in their second innings. He got the three big G’s in England’s batting line-up - Gooch (40), Gower (26) and Gatting (26). The Test ended in a draw as India finished on 174 for five, chasing 236.

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

#ENGvIND

#INDvsENG Ishant Sharma 3rd Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul at Edgbaston after Kapil Dev (5/146 in 1979) and Chetan Sharma (6/58 in 1986). Ishant Sharma 3rd Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul at Edgbaston after Kapil Dev (5/146 in 1979) and Chetan Sharma (6/58 in 1986).#ENGvIND#INDvsENG

Ishant Sharma was the most recent Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Birmingham. He picked up five for 51 in England’s second innings during the 2018 Test. In a brilliant spell of pace bowling, he got the major scalps of Jonny Bairstow (28), Ben Stokes (six) and Jos Buttler (one) to clean up England for 180. However, his efforts were in vain as Team India failed to chase down 194.

India have never scored 400-plus in Birmingham

England players are ecstatic after clinching victory in the 2011 Edgbaston Test. Pic: Getty Images

Team India have never registered a 400-plus score in Birmingham. Their highest in an innings across seven Tests has been 390 in the first innings of the 1986 Test.

Mohinder Amarnath top-scored with 79 while Mohammad Azharuddin contributed 64. Lower down the order, Kiran More and Roger Binny contributed 48 and 40, respectively. Thanks to their efforts, India managed to draw the Test.

In a rather shocking stat, Team India have never crossed 300 in an innings at Edgbaston in any other Test. Their second best of 297 was achieved in the first innings of the 1979 Test, which they lost by an innings and 83 runs.

