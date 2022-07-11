“Fabulous innings, just a shame it came in a losing cause” - Ashley Giles on Suryakumar Yadav’s stupendous century in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I

Former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles has described Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant century in the third India-England T20I as a "fabulous innings". He also admitted that it was a knock that did not deserve to end up in a losing cause.

Suryakumar scored an extraordinary 117 off 55 balls at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10). However, it did not result in an Indian win as the visitors fell short while chasing 216, finishing on 198 for nine.

Hailing Suryakumar for his spectacular effort, Giles said that it was just an astonishing innings. He told ESPNcricinfo during a discussion:

“Incredible. In those circumstances, under that pressure... India were 31 for 3. To come in and play that sort of classy innings, almost 360 degrees round the ground - mixing that sort of elegance and placement with extreme power as well. It was a fabulous innings, just a shame it came in a losing cause.”

The 31-year-old right-handed batter smashed 14 fours and six sixes in his knock. He came into bat after India lost Rishabh Pant (one) and Virat Kohli (11) cheaply.

Things got worse when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (11) also perished inside the powerplay overs. However, the brave effort wasn’t enough as the middle and lower order failed to support the centurion. Shreyas Iyer’s 28 was the next highest score in the Indian innings.

“Most special aspect was that he kept the game alive” - Piyush Chawla on Suryakumar’s knock

Sharing his thoughts on Suryakumar’s fantastic innings, Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla said that the batter single-handedly kept the Men in Blue in the game. Chawla stated:

“The most special aspect of this innings was that he kept the game alive. Chasing 216, India were 31 for three and he still kept the game alive. Everyone was watching, keeping an eye on the screen, knowing the game could go anywhere. That was really special.”

Suryakumar was dismissed by Moeen Ali on the penultimate ball of the 19th over, having struck the England off-spinner for two fours and a six earlier in the over. Needing 21 runs in the last over, India got only three as England survived a brutal assault and clinched a 17-run win.

