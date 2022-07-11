“Don't think Kohli's place is under threat” - Ashley Giles shares his views on raging debate in Indian cricket

Former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles feels that Virat Kohli’s place in the Indian T20I squad is not under threat as of now despite the former skipper's continued failures. He described the 33-year-old as a world-class player who has proved himself.

The pressure has been growing on Kohli with every failure. Indian legend Kapil Dev as well as former cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Ajay Jadeja reckon that the star batter is no longer a certainty in the T20I playing XI.

Kohli’s poor form carried on in the T20Is against England. He scored just 12 runs across two matches and was dismissed both times trying to take on the bowler. Sharing his thoughts on the former Indian captain’s place in the T20I squad, Giles told ESPNcricinfo:

“Personally, I don't think Kohli's place is under threat. I don’t pick sides, but he’s world-class. He’s got a proven track record. One of the best players.”

The 33-year-old will now be seen in action during the three-match ODI series against England. He has been rested for the subsequent one-day series in the West Indies. According to reports, he has requested a break for the five-match T20I series as well in the Caribbean.

“Can’t compare Hooda and Kohli” - Piyush Chawla

Some critics have questioned the decision to drop the in-form Deepak Hooda to accommodate Kohli in the playing XI for the T20Is against England. According to Piyush Chawla, though, Kohli deserves to remain the first choice.

Chipping in on the Hooda versus Kohli debate, he opined:

“Kohli is somebody who has got a great record. You don’t go on present form because it can happen to anyone and he’s somebody who is just one good innings away. He’ll get that good innings under his belt and will be back in form.

"Hooda has only played three to four games at international level. In the World Cup, you need experience. Can’t compare Hooda and Kohli. Kohli walks into the playing XI straightaway.”

Hooda registered scores of 47* and 104 in the recent two-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin. He followed it up with a blazing 33 off 17 in the first T20 international against England in Southampton. Prior to that, he had also scored 59 off 37 balls in the warm-up match against Derbyshire.

