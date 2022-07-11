“He just walks into the playing XI” - Piyush Chawla on Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup spot

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla reckons that not only is Suryakumar Yadav a certainty for the T20 World Cup, he “walks into” the playing XI as well. Chawla was speaking after the Team India batter scored a fabulous century in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, July 10.

Chasing 216 for victory, Suryakumar single-handedly gave the hosts a scare, clobbering 117 off just 55 balls. He smashed 14 fours and four sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 212.73. Despite his brilliance, India lost the contest by 17 runs as the rest of the batters failed to provide the desired support.

Following the conclusion of the third T20I, Chawla was asked whether Suryakumar had sealed his spot for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The 33-year-old told ESPNcricinfo in response:

“100 percent (he will be part of the T20 World Cup squad). We all know what he can do in the middle-order. He can also open the innings for you. He can play the finisher’s role as well. Definitely, he just walks into the playing XI.”

After reaching three figures on Sunday, Suryakumar became only the fifth Indian to score a T20I ton. Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda are the only other Indians with T20I hundreds to their name.

“We can see the old Bhuvi back” - Piyush Chawla on positives for India from T20I series

While Team India lost a high-scoring third T20I in Nottingham, they clinched the series by a 2-1 margin, having won the first two matches comprehensively.

Reflecting on the major takeaways from the series for India, Chawla said:

“We can see the old Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) back. The way he bowled, the way he was swinging the ball, was one of the biggest positives from India’s point of view heading towards the World Cup.”

Bhuvneshwar was adjudged the 'Player of the Series' for claiming four wickets in two matches at an average of 6.25 and an economy rate of 4.16.

Chawla also shared his views on India’s decision to open with Rishabh Pant. The leggie opined:

“India are trying Pant at the top of the order. But for me, if KL Rahul is fit, he walks into the top position straightaway with Rohit Sharma.”

Pant looked out of sorts while opening the innings, scoring 26 and one in the two matches that he played.

