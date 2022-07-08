"He is the best spinner in the world at the moment" - Graeme Swann lauds Yuzvendra Chahal's spell in 1st India vs England T20I

Graeme Swann has labeled Yuzvendra Chahal as the "best spinner in the world at the moment", especially in the shortest format of the game.

Chahal registered figures of 2/32 in his four-over spell in the first T20I between Team India and England, played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, July 7. His spell helped the Men In Blue bowl out the hosts for 148 to register an emphatic 50-run win.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Swann was asked about Chahal shining with the ball when the rest of the spinners were taken to the cleaners. He replied:

"It doesn't matter when you bowl Yuzi, to be honest. He is the best spinner in the world at the moment, I keep saying that. In T20 cricket, I think it's absolutely unarguable, he absolutely is."

The former England spinner highlighted the success Chahal has enjoyed in trying conditions during the IPL. Swann elaborated:

"He has done it in very dewy conditions in the IPL. I watched him a couple of times at the DY Patil Stadium in this IPL. When I was down on the outfield and my hand was soaked, and he was bowling with immaculate control of his length."

Swann added that Chahal was expected to deliver the goods on a huge ground like Southampton. He reasoned:

"So it never surprises me when he bowls well and these are big boundaries, let's face it if he can take wickets on some of the postage stamps that he plays on and bowl with perfect control, he is always going to do it on a ground like this."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Yuzvendra Chahal gets rid of both Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Ali (36) in the same over.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 100/6



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter WICKETS!Yuzvendra Chahal gets rid of both Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Ali (36) in the same over.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 100/6 WICKETS! Yuzvendra Chahal gets rid of both Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Ali (36) in the same over. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 100/6 #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/bR76FJD65A

Chahal first had Harry Brook caught by Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket. He then had Moeen Ali stumped by Dinesh Karthik in the same over to all but end England's challenge in the first T20I.

"He is bowling a lot in the stumps" - Ajit Agarkar on Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has enjoyed great success in recent times

Ajit Agarkar was also asked about Chahal's effective use of the slider in the first T20I. The former Indian pacer responded:

"One thing he is certainly doing because of the confidence he has, he is bowling a lot in the stumps as well. In between, he started bowling slower and wider, which was his sort of go-to wicket ball when people were charging him. Now he has got the confidence to actually give it a rip from within the stumps."

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal #TeamIndia Excellent start to the T20I series with an all-round effort. Terrific vibe in Southampton yesterday. Headed to Birmingham next! Excellent start to the T20I series with an all-round effort. Terrific vibe in Southampton yesterday. Headed to Birmingham next! 🚌 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/kGtzWZMnqw

Chahal did not have a great time in the first two T20Is of the recent home series against South Africa. However, he has since bounced back brilliantly, having scalped eight wickets in the last four matches he has bowled.

Also Read: "If Virat Kohli comes in, he opens the batting instead of Kishan" - Graeme Swann wants Team India to persist with Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Yuzvendra Chahal pick up 2+ wickets in the 2nd T20I? Yes No 4 votes so far