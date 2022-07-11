Kennington Oval, London pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 1st ODI

India and England will battle at Kennington Oval tomorrow in the opening game of their three-match ODI series. After an entertaining T20I series, India and England will be keen to perform well in the 50-over format.

While most teams are focusing on the T20 format, keeping the T20 World Cup 2022 in mind, the management would also have one eye on the 50-over World Cup scheduled to take place next year.

Both India and England may try out different combinations in the upcoming ODI series.

The Kennington Oval pitch report will be broadcasted a few minutes before the first ODI gets underway. Ahead of that, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by this venue.

Kennington Oval ODI stats

T20 matches played: 74

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 41

Matches with no result: 3

Highest team score: 398/5 - New Zealand vs. England, 2015

Lowest team score: 103 - England vs. South Africa, 1999

Highest individual score: 176* - Evin Lewis (WI) vs. England, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/42 - Umar Gul (PAK) vs. England, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 248

Kennington Oval last ODI match

In the last one-day international match played at this venue, England defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets. The home team won the toss and elected to field in London. Sam Curran's five-wicket haul and David Willey's four-wicket haul helped them restrict Sri Lanka to 241/9 in 50 overs.

Chasing 242 for a win, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Joe Root each scored a half-century to help England win with seven overs remaining.

A total of 11 wickets fell in the 93 overs of that contest, with spinners accounting for one of them. Only four sixes were whacked by the batters in the match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far