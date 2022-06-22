"It is going to be a battle between two mindsets" - Saba Karim on the 5th India vs England Test

Saba Karim believes the fifth Test between Team India and England will be a battle between two contrasting mindsets.

The final game of the five-match series, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19 concerns, will be played at Edgbaston from July 1. Both sides have new captains and coaches at the helm, which will add another dimension to the contest.

While previewing the game on India News, Saba Karim opined that the match could define the future course of Test cricket. He observed:

"I feel this match will decide how you should play Test cricket going forward. It is not only going to be a Test match between India and England but it is going to be a battle between two mindsets."

The former Indian wicketkeeper pointed out that England have shown that they will play an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket. Saba Karim explained:

"If you see the England team on one side, they have made it clear that they are not going to take a step back. Brendon McCullum has said it loudly that if there is danger in front of you, then you should take it head-on, you don't have to run away from it."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ben Foakes said, "Brendon McCullum's speech during Day 5 tea at Nottingham was motivational. He was like, 'we are winning this game. If we don't so be it, we've done it the right way. It doesn’t matter if we don't win the game'". Ben Foakes said, "Brendon McCullum's speech during Day 5 tea at Nottingham was motivational. He was like, 'we are winning this game. If we don't so be it, we've done it the right way. It doesn’t matter if we don't win the game'".

The England team under Ben Stokes chased down fourth-innings targets of more than 275 runs in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against New Zealand. They brought a buccaneering approach to the fore in the second Test, chasing down a 299-run target in just 50 overs.

"The Indian team will go to the ground with a balanced approach" - Saba Karim

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have taken over from Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

Saba Karim highlighted that Rohit Sharma's side will have a slightly different approach. He elaborated:

"On the other hand, the Indian team, if we see the combination of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, it seems they will go to the ground with a balanced approach, they will be watchful and do a controlled attack."

The cricketer-turned-analyst reiterated the significant impact the game could have on Test cricket going forward. Saba Karim said:

"As I said before, this will decide whether you should always play attractive cricket so that the spectators who come to watch the match are entertained, the way England have done and shown, or the Indian team who entertain but their approach to providing entertainment is different."

Rohit Sharma has captained Team India in just two Tests thus far. The Indian team emerged victorious in both those matches against Sri Lanka at home and the upcoming game against England will be the first big test for the Mumbaikar as skipper in the longest format of the game.

