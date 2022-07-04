“He took a flying catch in Jonty Rhodes style” - Salman Butt shares his views on Jasprit Bumrah’s memorable captaincy debut

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has stated that Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is having some rather memorable experiences on his captaincy debut in the Birmingham Test against England.

Pointing to his impressive performances in the match so far, Butt described Bumrah's diving catch to dismiss Ben Stokes as one taken in Jonty Rhodes' style. After claiming the first three England wickets on Day 2 of the Test, Bumrah took an excellent catch at mid-off to send back his opposite number, just a ball after dropping him in the same position.

Reflecting on the fast bowler’s debut as India captain, Butt said that Bumrah will walk away from the Test with fond memories. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated:

“Bumrah is having wonderful experiences on captaincy debut. He has become the player to have scored the most runs in an over in Test cricket. He was excellent with the ball at the start of the first innings, claiming the first three England wickets.”

Butt added while speaking about Bumrah’s fielding effort:

“He claimed an outstanding catch of Ben Stokes. He took a flying catch in Jonty Rhodes and Herschelle Gibbs style. It was an important catch. You don’t expect bowlers to take such flying catches. He will now be keen to sign off the Test with a win to make it even more memorable."

Bumrah’s catch saw Stokes walk back to the pavilion having scored 25 off 36 balls. England ended their first innings on 284 in response to India’s 416, despite Jonny Bairstow’s 106.

“England are a side that will fancy chasing 350” - Salman Butt feels hosts are not out of the Test yet

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk

His 3rd consecutive Test ton put the game right in the balance in the Series decider 🏽



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (



LIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND Total Domination from #JonnyBairstow His 3rd consecutive Test ton put the game right in the balance in the Series deciderTune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - ( bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-On-S… LIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND Total Domination from #JonnyBairstow 🫡His 3rd consecutive Test ton put the game right in the balance in the Series decider 🙌🏽Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-On-S…)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND https://t.co/HbDseVxd5O

India hold the upper hand heading into the final two days of the Birmingham Test. They have a 257-run lead with seven wickets in hand. However, according to Butt, England are not completely out of the contest. Pointing out to England’s “Bazball” approach, he explained:

“India are in control as of now, but against New Zealand, England chased very well. England is a place where wickets can fall in a cluster. England are a side that will fancy chasing 350. India will have that at the back of their minds and will want to bat at least two sessions. I feel a 400-plus target won’t be easy for England.”

In the three-match series against New Zealand, England chased down 277 at Lord’s, 299 at Trent Bridge and 296 at Headingley.

Also Read: “I am sure Pant will bat a little more aggressively” - Zaheer Khan on India’s plan for Day 4 of Birmingham Test

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far