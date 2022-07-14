Virat Kohli’s poor form: 5 former cricketers who have shared words of advice for the batter

The form of star Indian batter Virat Kohli, or rather the lack of it, is the big talking point in cricketing circles these days. Not only Indian fans and experts, but world cricket as a whole is debating why the 33-year-old is unable to overcome his barren patch with the bat.

Since registering a hundred in India’s maiden day-night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh in November 2019, Kohli has failed to reach three figures. Since the match against Bangladesh, he has played 18 Tests and averages 27.25 with a best of 79.

In the same period, he has featured in 21 one-dayers and has an average of 37.66 with a best of 89. While he registered two low scores in England, Kohli has done well in T20Is during the same phase, averaging 50.47 after 27 matches.

Experts are split over Kohli’s future. Some feel he should be dropped and asked to return to domestic cricket. Others want him to continue playing and find his way back.

In this piece, we look at some words of advice shared by former cricketers for Kohli over his poor form.

“He has got to find his way” - Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly (left) and Virat Kohli.

Breaking his silence over Kohli’s barren run with the willow, former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has backed the batter to overcome his rough patch.

He, however, opined that the 33-year-old will have to find his own way out of the rut. He told ANI:

"Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that.”

On the constant criticism that the cricketer is facing, Ganguly said that sportsmen must be aware of what’s going around, but their primary focus should be on their game. He commented:

“These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin (Tendulkar), It has happened to Rahul (Dravid), it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game.”

“If he rests for a month, it will be helpful for him” - Ashish Nehra

Former India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra.

Former India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra feels that Kohli taking a break of a few weeks would not be a bad idea.

In a virtual interaction organized by Sony Sports Network, he said:

“Everybody knows his accomplishments and the talent he has. At the age of 33, fitness isn't a problem for him. Everybody is hopeful that Virat will come good, the quicker the better. Let's hope we see a different Virat after the West Indies series. If he rests for a month or five odd weeks, it will be helpful for him.”

He also urged the former Indian captain to stay focused and keep ignoring outside noises. Nehra added:

“There will be discussions even if you're not a player of Kohli's caliber. When you are playing, you try to focus on your game and not listen to so-called 'outside voices' from people outside the dressing room.

"It's important how your teammates, management, and selectors are backing you. It’s not written anywhere that he will keep playing for India even if he doesn't score runs. But when you have done so much in the past, you will always get extra chances.”

“Stay calm, control nerves” - Pravin Amre

Former India batter Pravin Amre.

Former Indian batter Pravin Amre has advised Kohli to stay calm and control his nerves. He also asked the right-handed batter to focus on small targets and then build on the same.

Speaking to Jagran TV, Amre, who represented India in 11 Tests and 37 ODIs, said:

“Virat needs to stay calm. He should not react much and control his nerves. He needs to spend more time on the wicket to score big runs. It’s just a matter of one good inning for Virat. For this, he needs to chase a small target. Like focus on the initial 10 runs, then make the next 10 runs, and so on.

Terming Kohli a chase master, Amre explained that execution will be key for him as he aims to return among the big runs. He added:

“He needs to help himself and stay calm. When you stay calm, your shot selection will improve, and there will be less chance of you making a mistake. No one has a doubt about his ability, but he needs to execute things properly by staying calm.”

“Go and sit on a beach” - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan. Pic: Getty Images

According to former England captain Michael Vaughan, a proper sabbatical from the game, even if it extends to three months, will do Kohli no harm.

Predicting that he could have a 20-year-old career, given his talent, Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach.

"Go and do what you can with your family. (He can have) a career of 20 years, which he probably will end up getting because he's such a good player. To have a three months break, is it going to affect him? No. Will it help him? Yes."

“He should be extra cautious” - Sir Geoffrey Boycott

England legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott. Pic: Getty Images

England legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott has urged Kohi to bat with greater focus and concentration to minimize his mistakes. He admitted that the 33-year-old is not looking fluent and will thus need to work extra hard to return to form.

Reacting to Kohli’s dismissal in the rescheduled Test, when he dragged a delivery from Matthew Potts on his stumps, Boycott told mid-day:

"He is not looking fluent and should realise that when someone is not in good touch, he should be extra cautious. He has to reduce the number of mistakes, must concentrate more and value his wicket. The moment he starts doing that (concentrating), the mistakes will be minimised.”

Advising him to focus on small targets, the former England cricketer added:

“He should not think about big scores. Let the targets be small, take more singles and get acclimatised. Runs will give him confidence which is essential at the moment. It's a mental game and it's a pity that such a big player is not among the runs.”

