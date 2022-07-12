7 former cricketers who are backing Virat Kohli to overcome poor form

The lack of runs from Virat Kohli’s blade is perhaps the biggest talking point in world cricket as of now. The debate has got further wings following the 33-year-old’s failure in the recently concluded T20I series against England. The right-handed batter registered scores of one and 11, getting dismissed on both occasions while attempting to bat aggressively, as per Team India’s new template for T20Is.

While a number of former cricketers like Kapil Dev and Ajay Jadeja have questioned Kohli’s place in the T20I team heading into the World Cup, Indian captain Rohit Sharma launched a solid defense of the former skipper following the conclusion of the T20I series against England.

Asked for his views on experts wanting Kohli to be dropped from the T20I side owing to his wretched form, Rohit hit back and said at a press conference:

"It is not difficult for us as we do not listen to the outside noise. I don't know who the experts are. I don't even understand why they are called experts. They are watching it from the outside, they don't know what is going on inside. We are building a team, we have a certain thought process.”

Apart from Rohit, a number of former cricketers have also backed Kohli to rediscover his touch with the willow. Take a look.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that the criticism of Kohli is unfair. He pointed out that skipper Rohit and a few others have also failed to score big. Speaking to Sports Tak, he said:

"See, I cannot understand that when Rohit Sharma does not score runs no one talks about it. It is the same with other players as well. There is a saying that form is temporary, class is temperament. See, the kind of template they are adopting (in T20Is) where they have to swing the bat from ball one, you will succeed and fail.”

On the debate over the experienced batter’s place in the T20 World Cup squad, the 73-year-old replied that it is too early to arrive to a conclusion. He opined:

"We have a good selection committee which is thinking about it. I think there is enough time to announce the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. There will be several competitive Asian countries participating in the event. You will have to pick your team keeping in mind the form of a player. There is no need to panic yet and we need to give them some time.”

#2 Deep Dasgupta

Former India keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta asserted that Kohli is looking in good touch and all he needs is some good luck in turning the tide. He told Jagran TV:

"Ooth pa baithe aadmi ko bhi kutta kaat leta hai (A man who is sitting on a camel could also get bitten by a dog)... Virat is going through a tough period. Take yesterday's (Sunday) example, his flick, the straight drive was just unbelievable! Whenever he is playing, it does not look like he is out of form. I don't feel he played a bad shot, maybe it was just his luck.”

Throwing his weight behind the former India captain, Dasgutpa added:

"In T20s, you need to take a risk... sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but Virat is batting beautifully. Although questions are being raised about his form, I believe he just needs one good inning to return back to form. Virat is one of the best India has ever produced. There's no doubt about it.”

#3 Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who had earlier stated that Kohli could do with a break, has a feeling that a special innings from the 33-year-old is round the corner.

Previewing the ODI series between India and England on Cricbuzz, he opined:

“The pinnacle point in the series will be Virat. India need Virat back to form. They need him scoring runs. Only a few years ago, we were saying he’s the greatest chaser in white ball history. I’ve seen glimpses that he is not far off from a real special innings. Hope we see it in the next series. Really want Virat scoring consistent runs.”

#4 Piyush Chawla

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has said that all will be well with Kohli once he gets that big score, which seems round the corner. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he commented:

“Kohli is somebody who has got a great record. You don’t go on present form because it can happen to anyone and he’s somebody who is just one good innings away. He’ll get that good innings under his belt and will be back in form."

He also termed comparisons between Kohli and Deepak Hooda unfair and added:

“Hooda has only played three to four games at international level. In the World Cup, you need experience. Can’t compare Hooda and Kohli. Kohli walks into the playing XI straightaway.”

#5 Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is also confident of Kohli returning to form, although he put forward a bizarre theory to back his views.

According to Latif, the Indian cricketer getting engaged in verbat fights with opponents is a positive sign of good things to come.

He said on YouTube channel Caught Behind:

"I do believe he will come back. I have some hopes. World cricket needs him because of the way he plays. In this very match at Edgbaston, he went and picked up a fight. Pange lete hai full, kabhi Leach se le liya, kabhi Root se le liya (he has a habit of picking on opponent players, once he did that with Leach, then with Root). So this is a positive sign that he will surely come back.”

He added:

"Because he is a team man and he supports his players well, and the way he supports them, there is hope that he will come back. These things happen in every player's life. When he leaves cricket, his name will be at par with Sachin Tendulkar. Who knows it may be at par with Sir Don Bradman.”

#6 Sarandeep Singh

Former Indian selector Sarandeep Singh pointed out to Kohli’s match-winning ability and urged the think tank to give him more game time instead of resting him. Singh told Times Now:

"What are the selectors doing to understand where is his batting going wrong? He shouldn't be dropped. Everybody knows his capabilities and his potential. He can single-handedly win you World Cups.”

He continued:

"Why is he being given rest then? What is this illogical way of selecting players? He plays one series then rest and then he plays another series. Make him play if he is not performing, that's the only way for him coming back to form.”

#7 Ashley Giles

Despite the lack of runs from Kohli’s bat, former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles does not believe that the star batter’s place in the T20I team is under threat.

He told ESPNcricinfo:

“Personally, I don't think Kohli's place is under threat. I don’t pick sides, but he’s world-class. He’s got a proven track record. One of the best players.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, a groin niggle has put Kohli’s participation in the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12) in doubt.

