[WATCH] Virat Kohli drops a sitter from Liam Livingstone in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I

Virat Kohli’s woes on the cricket field continued as he dropped a straightforward chance offered by Liam Livingstone in the third T20I between India and England in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10).

Batting first after winning the toss, England put up an imposing 215 for 7. Dawid Malan top-scored with 77 off 39 while Livingstone remained unbeaten on 42 from 29.

Kohli dropped Livingstone at the start of the 19th over when the batter was on 36. The well-set England batter pulled pacer Harshal Patel towards deep mid-wicket. Kohli misjudged the trajectory of the ball and nearly overran it. He tried to gather himself at the end, but was in no position to take the catch.

England, who were 190 for 5 after 18 overs, ended up reaching 215 as 17 runs came off the last over bowled by Umran Malik. India, who made wholesale changes to their playing XI, had a poor day with the ball.

Malik ended up with figures of 1 for 56 while Ravindra Jadeja had 0 for 45 and Avesh Khan 1 for 43. Ravi Bishnoi (2 for 30) and Harshal Patel (2 for 35) were India’s best bowlers on the day.

Virat Kohli perishes cheaply again

If the 33-year-old hoped for better luck with the bat, it wasn’t to be as he registered another failure. He was dismissed for 11 off 6 balls in the third over of India’s chase. Virat Kohli looked in good touch, having smashed a four and a six off David Willey. However, he perished on the very next delivery, attempting another big hit.

Kohli stepped out again and tried to smack a wide length-ball through the covers. However, he did not get the desired elevation and Jason Roy, at short extra-cover, took a smart catch to send India's No. 3 back to the pavilion.

The former Indian captain’s dismissal left the visitors in early trouble at 13 for 2 in their chase of 216. Earlier, Reece Topley sent back Indian opener Rishabh Pant (1), having him caught behind.

Rohit Sharma also fell to Topley for 11 as India ended the powerplay at 34 for 3.

