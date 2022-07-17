IND vs ENG 2022: Weather update in Manchester as India gear up for 3rd ODI

It will be a warm day for cricket at Old Trafford in Manchester as India lock horns with England in the third ODI on Sunday (July 17). The weather gods have been quite generous as far as the limited series leg of the tour is concerned and with rain out of the way, the focus is all on a gripping decider.

England roared back to form with a convincing 100-run win in the second ODI at Lord's. Reece Topley's six-wicket haul dismantled India's batting and the seamer will be keen for an encore at Old Trafford.

Ahead of what promises to be an excellent contest, we take a look at the weather conditions in Manchester.

The good news: No rain. The bad news: An amber alert for heatwaves is still being issued across the UK, so it will be a tad balmier than usual. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees and will climb to 30 over the course of the afternoon.

Humidity is estimated to be around 75% with a 94% cloud cover. There is no rain predicted, and that would mean a full game on the cards — something neither side would complain about.

Related: How has India fared at Manchester?

The Men in Blue have played 22 international matches across formats at the venue. Rohit Sharma’s side will be playing their 12th ODI at the famed ground on Sunday. This will be their first time here since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

In 11 ODIs in Manchester over the years, India have won five and lost six, one of which includes the loss to New Zealand in the ICC 2019 World Cup semi-final. The team will look to make amends as they take on England in a high-octane clash.

A quick look at the numbers suggests that teams batting first have won eight of their last nine games. This would mean the visitors batting first this time around wouldn't be a bad ploy.

