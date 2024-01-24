IND vs ENG 2024: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and Test records

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to the opening match of the India vs England five-Test series.

England have returned to India for a Test series after their 2020-21 tour, when they suffered a 1-3 defeat. Ben Stokes and Co. will want to avenge that loss in the upcoming rubber.

Before the first ball of the Test series is bowled, here's a look at the pitch history and Test records of the venue.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Test records and stats

The pitch in Hyderabad has been excellent for batting. Not just the Indian batters, but foreign batters have also achieved success at this venue. Back in 2010, current England coach Brendon McCullum played a 225-run knock for New Zealand against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Here's a list of some other vital stats that fans should know from the previous Tests played at the stadium:

Test Matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 1

Highest team total: 687/6 dec - India vs. Bangladesh, 2017

Lowest team total: 127 - West Indies vs. India, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 75/0 - India vs. West Indies, 2018

Average Run Rate: 3.16

Highest individual score: 225 - Brendon McCullum (NZ) vs. India, 2010

Best bowling figures (innings): 6/31 - R Ashwin (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2012

Best bowling figures (match): 12/85 - R Ashwin (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2012

Average first innings score: 405

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch report for the India vs England first Test will be broadcast live before Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes walk out for the toss. As mentioned above, batters have enjoyed playing at this venue.

England have named only one specialist seamer in their playing XI, hinting that the pitch may help the spinners. More details will be available on Thursday, January 25, morning when the experts give their views on the pitch.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad last Test

India crushed West Indies by 10 wickets in the last Test played in Hyderabad. The match was played in October 2018, where Roston Chase's hundred helped the visitors post 318 on the board in the first innings. India managed 367 runs in their first innings.

West Indies had a batting collapse in the second innings as they lost all their wickets for just 127. India comfortably reached 75/0 in their second innings to complete a 10-wicket win. Spinners bagged 12 out of the 30 wickets in that Test.

Brief Scores: West Indies 318 (Roston Chase 106, Umesh Yadav 6/88) & 127 (Sunil Ambris 38, Umesh Yadav 4/45) lost to India 367 (Rishabh Pant 92, Jason Holder 5/56) & 75/0 (Prithvi Shaw 33*, KL Rahul 33*) by 10 wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App