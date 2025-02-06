IND vs ENG 2025, 1st ODI: India Player Ratings as team effort hands Men in Blue series lead

Team India coasted to a fairly comfortable victory in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The Men in Blue won by four wickets with more than 11 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat, India's spinners did a good job in the middle overs to pull things back after England got off to a good start in the powerplay. The chase was routine despite a couple of early hiccups for the hosts as they delivered an encouraging performance ahead of the Champions Trophy.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the first ODI against England.

Rohit Sharma: 1/10

Unfortunately for Rohit, his struggles continued in Nagpur. He tentatively flicked one, only to get a leading edge that settled in the hands of a fielder. The Indian skipper can't buy a run at the moment.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 4.5/10

Jaiswal was harried and hustled by Jofra Archer. The debutant eventually nicked off, but he's definitely one to be backed in this format. He took an excellent catch to dismiss Ben Duckett.

Shreyas Iyer: 8/10

Shreyas, originally expected to miss out on the first ODI, came up with a breezy cameo. He countered Archer's bouncers with aplomb and pierced off-side gaps to perfection. The experienced batter sent a serious statement with his knock.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Moving down to No. 3, Gill steered the chase calmly despite a couple of early wickets. The classy batter hit 14 fours and held up one end to take India over the line. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Hardik Pandya: /10

Hardik bowled seven overs that went for 37 runs and was the only Indian bowler to finish without a wicket. He was required for the final formalities with the bat. It was a somewhat eventful display from the star all-rounder.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Given an increased role in both departments, the ever-dependable Axar delivered. His prowess against spin came to the fore as he notched up an assured half-century, and he dismissed the dangerous Buttler as well. Playing him in tandem with Ravindra Jadeja might not be the worst idea.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja was the last Indian bowler introduced in the attack but was arguably the most effective. The left-arm spinner's accuracy yielded three wickets, and he was also the team's most economical bowler by a fair distance.

KL Rahul: 3/10

Rahul fell victim to a soft dismissal as the chase was winding down. With rumors surrounding the selectors' inclination to field Rishabh Pant, he needs to be at his absolute best in the near future.

Harshit Rana: 7.5/10

Rana copped a bit of stick in two of his first three overs in ODI cricket, but he bounced back superbly. The tall fast bowler picked up three wickets, with his extra pace and bounce proving valuable. He's bound to have a long white-ball career for the Men in Blue.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6/10

Making his comeback after a long period out, Kuldeep wasn't in his best rhythm and will improve with time. He picked up the last English wicket to fall.

Mohammed Shami: 7/10

Another player who featured in an ODI after ages, Shami turned in an encouraging display. He understood the demands of the Nagpur pitch and attacked the stumps, producing one breakthrough and keeping runs in check.

