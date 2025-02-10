IND vs ENG 2025, 2nd ODI: India Player Ratings as Rohit Sharma special takes Men in Blue to series win

Team India coasted to a comfortable series win against England as they won the second ODI by four wickets in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The Men in Blue won the opening encounter in Nagpur by an identical margin and now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber.

After England won the toss and opted to bat, Ben Duckett led the way with a breezy half-century. Joe Root and the rest of the middle order chipped in as the visitors reached 304 on a decent batting wicket. India were never really in trouble in the chase, with the openers setting the tone for a facile win despite a few late wickets.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second ODI against England.

Rohit Sharma: 9.5/10

Rohit was in his element for the first time in a long time. It was a pristine innings from the Indian skipper, who cleared the boundary with ease and found the middle of his bat right from the start. He, and the team, really needed that.

Shubman Gill: 8.5/10

Gill's status as an ODI batter is reaching highs after highs. He smacked an assured half-century that featured nine boundaries and a six, and only a terrific delivery from Jamie Overton could dismiss him. The opening batter also plucked a great catch, although he shelled an equally difficult one.

Shreyas Iyer: 7/10

Shreyas' knock in this game wasn't as aggressive as the last one, but he did his job. He rotated strike and found the odd boundary before losing the plot and attempting a non-existent run.

Virat Kohli: 2/10

Kohli's struggles against away spin continued as he nicked off to Adil Rashid. While it was a good delivery, the superstar batter's footwork and general approach left a lot to be desired.

Hardik Pandya: 6/10

Hardik was picked apart for 53 runs in the seven overs he bowled, although he did prise out the important wicket of Jos Buttler. He got off to a start but perished before the winning runs were hit.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar wasn't as accurate as his left-arm spin partner and paid the price for the same as he went wicketless in six overs. To be fair to him, though, he created a few opportunities and was unlucky not to provide any breakthroughs. The left-hander batted at No. 5 again and steered the ship home.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers for the second game running. He imparted high revs on the ball, got turn, and was relentlessly accurate. The all-rounder performed the final rites with the bat for India.

KL Rahul: 2/10

Rahul got another chance to get some batting time under his belt with a quick unbeaten knock but lost his wicket to a soft dismissal once again. India won't be too pleased with his performances.

Harshit Rana: 6/10

Rana struggled for control with the new ball and didn't really settle into a rhythm at any stage of his spell. The young fast bowler is an exciting talent, but as things currently stand, he isn't a finished product. He dismissed Harry Brook and surprisingly finished as the team's most economical pacer.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 6.5/10

Making his ODI debut, Chakaravarthy was tidy if not overly impressive. He perhaps needs to bowl a bit slower and fuller to suit the demands of ODI cricket. England were, for the most part, understandably watchful against him.

Mohammed Shami: 3/10

Shami had his moments, but on the whole, he seemed to be a shadow of the bowler who operated in the 2023 World Cup. The veteran fast bowler seems to have lost his edge since returning from injury - unsurprisingly so.

