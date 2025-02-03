IND vs ENG 2025, 5th T20I: India Player Ratings as Abhishek special fires Men in Blue to thumping win

India finished the five-match T20I series against England on a dominant note as they hammered the visitors by 150 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The Men in Blue were in their element from start to finish in the dead-rubber game.

Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field, but his bowlers just couldn't contain the Indian batters in the powerplay. The hosts raced away to an imposing 247/9, a score that was always going to be a bridge too far to cross for their opponents, who were bowled out inside 11 overs.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the fifth T20I against England.

IND vs ENG 2025, 5th T20I: Abhishek's stunning century sets the tone before bowlers feast

Abhishek Sharma: 10/10

Abhishek was absolutely sensational in Mumbai as he carted the England bowlers to all corners of the Wankhede Stadium. He anticipated what the opponents were going to do correctly throughout his innings and smashed an incredible 13 sixes. The southpaw helped himself to a couple of wickets and a catch as well. What a performance!

Sanju Samson: 3/10

Samson fell to the short ball for the fifth game in a row, clearly troubled by England's plans. He tried his bit to counter them but fell into the same trap once again.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

Suryakumar just can't seem to buy a run at the moment. His trademark pickup shot brought about his downfall once again, with India growing concerned about his batting form. The Indian skipper lead his team to another convincing series win, though.

Tilak Varma: 6.5/10

Tilak struck a few fours before gloving one behind off Brydon Carse. The left-hander started the series well, but things haven't entirely gone to plan for him since then.

Hardik Pandya: 5/10

Hardik lasted just six balls, and the two overs he bowled cost 23 runs. That was perhaps not a reflection of how he bowled, as he beat the bat with a number of cutters and did decently in a near-impossible situation in the powerplay.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar had a quiet outing as he wasn't required with the ball and faced just 11 balls at No. 8.

Rinku Singh: 6/10

Rinku was trapped in front by Jofra Archer and finished the series without a notable knock to his name.

Shivam Dube: 9/10

Dube did his bit after coming in at No. 5, countering England's pacemen by backing away and targeting the short square boundaries. While he fell to the same ploy, he hit three fours and two sixes to sustain some momentum through the middle overs. The all-rounder picked up two important wickets to polish off the win early.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 8/10

Chakaravarthy had a special series, and his stint in the fourth T20I was memorable in more ways than one. He picked up two wickets and plucked a couple of stunning catches in the outfield.

Ravi Bishnoi: 7/10

Bishnoi bowled just one over and prised out Harry Brook. He overpitched a couple of times, leading to Liam Livingstone taking a liking to him once again.

Mohammed Shami: 7/10

Shami's second outing since his comeback started with Phil Salt carting him for a few boundaries in the first over. He came back after that to remove Ben Duckett and helped himself to two more wickets late in the piece.

