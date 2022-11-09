IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide pitch history and T20I records

The Adelaide Oval will play host to the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England on Thursday. The winner of this match will advance to the summit clash of the tournament.

India will start as the favorites to win this match for two reasons. They have won more matches than England in the Super 12s, and have also played a match at the Adelaide Oval unlike their opponents. On top of that, India have won two T20I bilateral series against England in the last two years.

Ahead of the much-awaited India vs England game, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by Adelaide.

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide T20I stats

T20I matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 100* - David Warner (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 4/15 - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. England, 2011.

Highest team score: 233/2 - Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Lowest team score: 99/9 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 158/9 - England vs. Australia, 2011.

Average 1st innings score: 178

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide last T20I match

Pakistan v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

In the last T20I at this stadium, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Bangladesh set a 128-run target for their opponents after electing to bat first. Pakistan chased down the target in 18.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Only five sixes were hit in the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. A total of 13 wickets fell in the contest, with spin bowlers accounting for five of them. As per reports, the India vs England match will take place on a used pitch in Adelaide.

