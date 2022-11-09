IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

The much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash between India and England will take place tomorrow evening (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval. The winner of this contest will take on Pakistan in the final of the mega event on Sunday (November 13).

India played some quality cricket in the Super 12 round of the tournament. They topped the Group 2 points table with four victories in five matches. India played one match at Adelaide Oval and registered a five-run win over Bangladesh in that fixture.

Meanwhile, England finished second in the Group 1 standings with three wins in five matches. They defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan while their match against Australia was abandoned due to rain. England's only loss came against Ireland at the MCG.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports network owns the rights to telecast and live stream all matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Here is the full list of channels that will telecast tomorrow's India vs England semi-final in India:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Malayalam and DD Sports.

Live streaming of the India vs England match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in all languages.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Telecast channel list in USA, Australia and UK

Here is the full list of platforms that will telecast and stream the semifinal match in Australia, USA and UK.

Australia: Foxtel, Kayo Sports, 9Gem and 9Now.

UK: Sky Sports Cricket.

USA: Willow TV and ESPN+.

At what time will India vs England match start as per IST?

The India vs England match will start at 1:30 pm IST. Live coverage of this match will begin from 8:00 am onwards on Star Sports.

What is the start time for India vs England match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the India vs England match will begin at 8:00 am. Meanwhile, the local start time in Adelaide for this match is 6:30 pm.

