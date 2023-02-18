IND vs ENG in Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 records that were broken during the crucial match

England Women maintained their unbeaten record in Women's T20 World Cup matches against India with an 11-run win on Saturday at St. George's Park. The Heather Knight-led outfit completed a hat-trick of wins in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and tightened their grip over the top spot in the standings.

Fans had high hopes from the Indian team heading into this match. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had recorded wins against Pakistan and West Indies in their first two group stage games. However, the Women in Blue failed to chase down a 152-run target and suffered their first defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field first. A half-century from Natalie Sciver helped England post 151 on the board. Renuka Thakur starred for India with a five-wicket haul.

In reply, India scored 140 in their 20 overs. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 52-run knock, but her efforts went in vain as the Indian side fell short by 11 runs.

Even though India could not open their account in Women's T20 World Cup clashes against England, the Women in Blue managed to break some records. Here's a compilation of three of them:

#1 Renuka Thakur broke Priyanka Roy's record

As mentioned above, Renuka Thakur starred for India Women in the first innings against England Women. She bowled four overs, picked up five wickets, and conceded only 15 runs to the Heather Knight-led team.

Thakur accounted for the wickets of Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, and Katherine Brunt. This helped India restrict England to 151/7 despite a half-century from Natalie Sciver.

With this spell, Thakur now owns the record for the best figures by an Indian in Women's T20 World Cup matches. She broke Priyanka Roy's record of 5/16, achieved against Pakistan in 2009.

#2 Renuka Thakur broke Ciara Metcalfe's record

Unfortunately, Renuka Thakur's five-wicket haul ended in a losing cause. Yet, she has become the first cricketer in Women's T20 World Cup history to register a five-wicket haul in a game where her team failed to win.

Thakur now owns the record for the best bowling figures in a losing cause. West Indies Women's Ciara Metcalfe previously held this record with figures of 4/15 in a game against Sri Lanka Women back in 2016.

#3 England Women broke Australia Women's record

England v India - ICC Women's T20 WC South Africa 2023 (Image: Getty)

England Women have now won six of their seven Women's T20 World Cup matches against India Women. Their previous meeting was abandoned due to rain in Australia three years ago.

Courtesy of this win, England Women now own the record for the most wins against a single opponent on the grand stage. Australia Women have recorded five wins against South Africa Women.

