IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday's India vs Ireland match?

India beat Ireland by seven wickets in yesterday’s T20I match at The Village, Malahide in Dublin.

In a game that was reduced to 12 overs per side due to persistent rain, India won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Harry Tector’s enterprising 64* off 33 balls lifted Ireland to a competitive 108 for 4. In response, Deepak Hooda’s 47* off 29 guided India to victory in 9.2 overs

In-form opener Ishan Kishan got Team India off to a terrific start in the chase, whacking Joshua Little for 4, 6, 4 off consecutive deliveries in the first over. The left-hander took on Craig Young as well, guiding him for a four behind point and smacking a six over deep backward square off a short ball.

Young, however, had his revenge as he cleaned up Kishan for a 11-ball 26. The young batter attempted another big hit off a length ball, but missed the delivery altogether. There was more joy for Ireland as Suryakumar Yadav (0) was trapped right in front of the stumps on the very next ball.

Hooda, who had come out to open the innings, crunched Mark Adair for a couple of fours as India ended the powerplay (as per revised conditions) at 45 for 2. Hooda and Pandya then combined to smack off-spinner Andy McBrine for three sixes in the sixth over.

Pandya began the over by slogging a maximum over long-on, after which Hooda danced down the track and deposited another delivery over long-on. The over ended with the Indian captain clearing the ropes again in the same region. At the halfway stage of their innings, India were 69 for 2.

The Ireland captain introduced debutant Conor Olphert in the next over and Hooda welcomed him by depositing his first delivery for another six over deep backward square. Hooda brought up the 50-run stand for the third wicket by cutting Little for a four as the boundaries kept flowing.

Little did give Ireland something to cheer about towards the end by trapping Pandya (24 off 12) as the Indian captain missed his flick and was caught in front of the stumps. Fittingly, Hooda hit the winning runs for India with consecutive boundaries off Little.

Harry Tector’s blazing 64* lifts Ireland to 108 for 4

Harry Tector smashed a brilliant 64* off 33 balls as Ireland recovered from a shaky 22 for 3 to post a competitive 108 for 4 in 12 overs against India. Tector clobbered six sixes and three fours to lift the hosts out of misery.

The Indian bowlers claimed three Ireland wickets inside the first four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie for a duck in the first over with a back-of-a-length delivery that jagged back in sharply and hit the off stump.

Indian skipper Pandya then dismissed Paul Stirling for 4. The right-hander tried to loft the pacer, but failed to time the ball and was caught by the fielder running behind from mid-off.

Ireland were three down in no time when Gareth Delany (8) nicked a delivery outside off stump from Avesh Khan to the keeper. Tector then led a commendable fightback for the hosts. He smacked Axar Patel for consecutive boundaries in the fifth over.

Debutant Umran Malik was brought into the attack in the sixth over. Tector took a liking to his pace, driving him for a four down the ground and then hooking the fast bowler for a maximum to bring up Ireland’s fifty.

Lorcan Tucker also joined the big-hitting act, smacking Indian captain Pandya for consecutive sixes in the eighth over. The dangerous-looking stand was broken by leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who forced Tucker (18) to slog-sweep a slow delivery outside off to deep square leg.

Tector, however, kept Ireland in the contest. He slashed a slower ball from Bhuvneshwar to the boundary and followed it up by lofting a six over cover. Courtesy Tector’s strikes, Ireland reached 87 for 4 after 10 overs.

In the last over of the innings, Tector reached his fifty off only 29 balls with a single off Avesh to long-on. He finished off the innings in style, with a reverse scoop for four and a six slapped over cover. In between, he was also dropped by Axar.

India vs Ireland 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 1st T20I?

Tector stood out for Ireland with his unbeaten half-century that gave the hosts a decent total to try and defend. Pacer Young claimed two wickets off consecutive deliveries to give the hosts faint hope of an unlikely victory.

Leggie Chahal was Team India’s standout bowler with 1 for 11 from three overs. In the chase, Hooda displayed great form, striking six fours and two sixes.

Chahal was named the Player of the Match for his stifling spell.

