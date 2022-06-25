“Would have been nice had you given credit” - Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya engage in fun banter on social media

Team India cricketers Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan were involved in some fun banter on social media over a picture that the former posted on his Instagram account on Saturday (June 25).

Hardik and Ishan are part of the Indian T20I squad that will take on Ireland in two matches in Dublin on June 26 and 28. Having arrived in Dublin a few days back, the Indian cricketers have been sharing pictures while exploring the place.

On Thursday, all-rounder Hardik, who will be leading the Indian team in the T20I series against Ireland, uploaded a couple of picturesque images featuring him on his Instagram handle. He shared the pictures with a sun emoji.

Ishan replied to the pictures and cheekily commented:

“Katal 🔥. Would have been nice had you given credit for the picture.”

Hardik obliged and replied:

“@ishankishan23 lijeye Picture credit to Ishan Kishan ❤️.”

Ishan had a mixed IPL 2022 campaign for the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he displayed excellent form during the recent T20I series against South Africa at home. The young left-hander was the leading run-getter with 206 runs at an average of 41.20 and a strike rate of 150.36.

“The way he captained an IPL team raises everyone’s expectations” - WV Raman on Hardik Pandya

Former Indian cricketer WV Raman has stated that there will be expectations from Hardik to do well as captain against Ireland following his success in IPL 2022.

Speaking to News24 Sports, the former India Women's team coach said:

“There will be excitement in this series because Hardik Pandya is becoming the new captain of the Indian team. The way he captained an IPL team raises everyone’s expectations. His habit of taking responsibility was the best thing I found in the IPL. The expectation is that he will continue in the same way, will motivate everyone nicely.”

Raman added that Hardik bowling again is a positive sign for Team India, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year. He commented:

“The second thing is that Hardik Pandya is a good all-rounder, he has started bowling again, so this will give the team good balance when we go to the World Cup. Once his confidence increases in the bowling, Hardik Pandya becomes an extremely important member of the team.”

Hardik made an impressive comeback into the Indian team during the T20I series against South Africa, scoring 117 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 153.95.

Also Read: “Some moments make you dream” - Sachin, Sehwag hail Kapil’s Devils as India celebrate 39 years of 1983 World Cup triumph

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far