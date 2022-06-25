“Some moments make you dream” - Sachin, Sehwag hail Kapil’s Devils as India celebrate 39 years of 1983 World Cup triumph

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag took to social media and hailed Kapil Dev and his team for inspiring the country by lifting the 1983 World Cup.

On this day (June 25) 39 years ago, the Indian cricket team created history by winning their first World Cup title by defeating the mighty West Indies at Lord’s in the final.

India batted first in the 1983 World Cup final and were bundled out for 183. However, Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal claimed three wickets each as India stunned West Indies by 43 runs.

On this special occasion, Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote:

“Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!.”

Former India batter Laxman described the triumph as a proud moment and wrote:

“Today in 1983 was when every Indian got the feeling that dreams can be brought to reality! A moment that will make us proud always. I, like many others was inspired by this win and started dreaming of representing the country someday.”

Here are some Twitter reactions from cricketers and fans to India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup 🏆 for the first time. I knew right then, that's what I wanted to do too!🏏

BCCI @BCCI



BCCI @BCCI 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1983A historic day & a landmark moment for Indian cricket as #TeamIndia, led by @therealkapildev, clinched the World Cup title. 🏆 👏

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Today in 1983 was when every Indian got the feeling that dreams can be brought to reality! A moment that will make us proud always! 🇮🇳🏆I, like many others was inspired by this win and started dreaming of representing the country someday.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Date mein kya rakha hai? Well, 25th June, is date mein shuruaat rakhi hai.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Date mein kya rakha hai? Well, 25th June, is date mein shuruaat rakhi hai.It is a day on which India began it's journey-in 1932 playing it's first ever Test & 51 years later on 25th June 1983, Kapil Paaji & his boys winning the World Cup,which was a beginning for many cricketers

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this day in 1983, Indian cricket changed forever, winning their first World Cup, led by the great Kapil Dev, the whole group has played a big role in making India a force by inspiring millions to take up the game.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this day in 1983, Indian cricket changed forever, winning their first World Cup, led by the great Kapil Dev, the whole group has played a big role in making India a force by inspiring millions to take up the game.

Dan Redford @danredford70



A tale of 'Daniel and Goliath' with Daniel winning thru.



Dan Redford @danredford70 25 June 1983 saw an historic match that literally changed the beautiful game of cricket forever.A tale of 'Daniel and Goliath' with Daniel winning thru.🇮🇳

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



in 1983, our country witnessed an achievement that was unimaginable then, and unparalleled till now



Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans Jo lehraya inhone parcham, woh aaj bhi lehra raha hai 🇮🇳💙#OnThisDay in 1983, our country witnessed an achievement that was unimaginable then, and unparalleled till now 🙏#WorldCup #Final #INDvWI

June 25 is a red-letter day in Indian cricket. Apart from lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy, they also played their first-ever Test match on this day, against England at Lord’s in 1932.

How the 1983 World Cup final panned out

West Indies won the toss and elected to field first in the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s. They were the favorites to lift the trophy, having won the previous two editions as well. India lost Sunil Gavaskar early for two. However, Kris Srikkanth (38) and Mohinder Amarnath (26) steadied the Indian innings with a second-wicket stand of 57.

India, however, collapsed after Srikkanth was trapped lbw by Malcolm Marshall. They were bundled out for 183 in 54.4 overs. For West Indies, Andy Roberts claimed three wickets while Marshall, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes all chipped in with two wickets each.

Defending 183, Balwinder Sandhu cleaned up Gordon Greenidge for one. However, Sir Viv Richards threatened to take the game away from India. Kapil then took a brilliant running catch off Madan Lal’s bowling to send Richards back on 33.

Subsequently, India ran through the middle and lower order to clean up the Windies for 140 and lift the World Cup for the first time.

