IND vs IRE 2022: Umran Malik reveals what Hardik Pandya told him when he had to defend 8 runs off the last 3 balls

Hardik Pandya had a chat with Umran Malik during the last over of the 2nd T20I against Ireland (Image Source: Instagram)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Jun 29, 2022 06:07 PM IST

Umran Malik emerged as a hero for India on Tuesday night as he helped the Men in Blue win the second T20I against Ireland by four runs. Captain Hardik Pandya handed the ball to Malik when the Irish team needed 17 off the last six deliveries.

Malik started off with a dot ball, but overstepped on the second delivery. Mark Adair then smashed two consecutive boundaries, bringing the equation down to eight runs from three balls.

Playing his debut T20I series, Umran Malik held his nerve and conceded only three runs off the last three deliveries to ensure India maintained their 100% win record against Ireland.

Sharing the details of what happened in the last over, Malik said in a video released by BCCI on Instagram:

"It felt good when I successfully defended 17 runs in the last over. My plan was to bowl the first ball a little wider. Then Hardik bhai (Hardik Pandya) told me to bowl my normal balls. Unfortunately, it was called a no-ball. When eight runs were needed off three balls, Hardik bhai told me that even if there are two dot balls, we will win. I gave three singles and won the game," said Umran.

Umran Malik says he almost cried after receiving his debut cap

Last Sunday, Malik made his international debut for India in the first T20I of the series against Ireland. In the same chat with BCCI, Malik revealed that he got quite emotional after receiving the cap and was almost in tears.

"It was my dream to play for India. The dream was fulfilled when Bhuvi bhai (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) gave me the Indian cap. I almost cried at that time," said Malik.
Captain Hardik Pandya has handed over the trophy to Umran Malik. Such a beautiful picture ❤️#UmranMalik #HardikPandya https://t.co/XA5hbKPhsI

Malik is likely to retain his place in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against England and will be keen to continue his good form.

