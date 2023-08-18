IND vs IRE 2023: The Village, Dublin pitch history and T20I records

The Village in Dublin will host the three-match T20I series between India and Ireland from August 18 to 23. The first T20I will take place today, with the start time being 7:30 pm IST (3:00 pm local time).

Many cricket fans have been eagerly waiting for this series since Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will make his return to the field against Ireland. Bumrah did not play any matches in the last 10 months due to injury.

Several rising stars of Indian cricket have received an opportunity to showcase their talents in the absence of the seasoned pros. Before the series begins, here's a look at the pitch history of Dublin.

The Village, Dublin T20I records and stats

Dublin has hosted 16 T20Is so far. Notably, the last match played at this venue also featured India and Ireland. In a close encounter, India defeated the home side by four runs.

The conditions in Dublin are good for batting. Fast bowlers may receive some help from the surface initially. Here's a look at some important stats from previous T20Is played at this venue:

Matches played: 16

Match won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 252/3 - Scotland vs. Netherlands, 2019

Lowest team total: 70 - Ireland vs. India, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 194/6 - Scotland vs. Ireland, 2019

Highest individual score: 127* - George Munsey (SCO) vs. Netherlands, 2019

Best bowling figures: 4/21 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs. Ireland, 2018

Average first-innings score: 137

The Village, Dublin pitch report

Although the average first-innings score is less than 140, the batters have generally had a good time in Dublin. The pitch report for the first T20I between India and Ireland will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss takes place.

Batters and fast bowlers have ruled the roost in Dublin. Spinners may come into play as the series progresses.

The Village, Dublin last T20I match

India beat Ireland by four runs in the last T20I at this venue on June 28, 2022. Deepak Hooda's hundred guided India to 225/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 226 for a win, Ireland finished with 221/5, riding on captain Andy Balbirnie's half-century.

Twenty-five sixes were hit in that match between India and Ireland. A total of 12 wickets fell, with spinners taking only one of them.

Brief Scores: India 225/7 (Deepak Hooda 104, Mark Adair 3/42) beat Ireland 221/5 (Andy Balbirnie 60, Ravi Bishnoi 1/41) by 4 runs.