IND vs NZ 2021: 3 players who were lucky to be picked in India's T20I squad

Action involving the Indian cricket team has already shifted from the 2021 T20 World Cup to the upcoming three-match T20I series at home against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue were disappointingly eliminated from the marquee ICC event, with the Blackcaps drilling the final nail in their coffin in India's second Super 12 encounter. For this series, however, India will be without a few key players - Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

While several deserving players missed out, others found themselves in the squad despite having a few factors against them. Here are three Indian players who were a touch fortunate to be named in the 16-man squad for the New Zealand T20I series.

#3 Ishan Kishan

India and England Net Sessions

Ishan Kishan is a prodigious talent and definitely has a future with the Indian T20I team. The selectors and the team management clearly have a lot of faith in him, and that faith is justified. But on merit, did he deserve to be picked for the New Zealand T20I series? It's debatable.

Barring a couple of explosive fifties towards the end of the season, Kishan had a highly disappointing Indian Premier League campaign with the Mumbai Indians. He struggled to get going while playing in a middle-order role, with even his famed spin hitting coming up short on several occasions. The southpaw's only innings of the T20 World Cup saw him dismissed in careless fashion as well.

With KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma untouchable at the top of the order, Kishan won't be able to play in his preferred spot. Even if an injury or other circumstance results in India's in-form opening combination being disturbed, the prolific Ruturaj Gaikwad is waiting in the wings. Even Venkatesh Iyer was highly impressive as an opener for the Kolkata Knight Riders and offers a left-handed option at the top of the order.

Moreover, as far as backup wicket-keepers go, Sanju Samson has been on a tear recently. He had a highly productive Indian Premier League season with the Rajasthan Royals and followed it up with a sparkling display for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With Rahul also capable of donning the gloves, India could've done without Kishan for the New Zealand T20I series.

#2 Harshal Patel

Unlike Kishan, Harshal Patel had an extraordinary Indian Premier League season. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the pacer undertook a challenging death-overs role and walked away with not only the Purple Cap by a landslide margin but also the MVP award. However, he may not have the tools to succeed at the international level.

Harshal has often relied on slower balls to pick up wickets and was exposed on pitches that weren't extremely low and slow. He had horrible spells in between his good ones, such as his capitulation against Ravindra Jadeja's onslaught.

The Haryana-born all-rounder has also endured a middling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season. He started well, with a three-wicket haul against Himachal Pradesh. But in the four subsequent games, Harshal managed only five wickets, going for over 40 runs in two spells.

Harshal is capable with the bat and had a record-breaking Indian Premier League season, so the selectors might have been tempted to give him a go. However, with the 2022 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia, his effectiveness and involvement in India's long-term plans remain serious questions.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

It's tough to think of many reasons why Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been picked in India's squad for the New Zealand T20I series. When on song, the swing bowler is a devastating powerplay option who hits his yorkers at the death. But of late, he has appeared to be completely out of rhythm.

Injuries and enforced periods of rest have taken the sting out of Bhuvneshwar's bowling, with the pacer barely touching the 130kmph-mark nowadays. He hasn't been as potent with the new ball, and he hasn't been able to hit his lengths at the death. The 31-year-old has also failed to deliver ever since his productive white-ball outing against England earlier this year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With several young talents like Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh waiting in the wings, Bhuvneshwar could've easily faced the ax. He could've at least been rested, with his recent injury history having caused his teams many problems.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Harshal Patel be successful on the international stage? Yes No 21 votes so far