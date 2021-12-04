5 interesting stats to emerge after Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 2021 Mumbai Test

The second day of the India vs New Zealand Test series decider belonged to the home side. Virat Kohli and his men dominated the Blackcaps in Mumbai and will head into the third day with a massive 332-run lead.

The Indian team impressed fans with their batting and bowling on the second day at the Wankhede Stadium. Mohammad Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were the stars of the day.

From the New Zealand team, Ajaz Patel was the only player to achieve success at the Wankhede Stadium. He broke many records en route to his 10-wicket haul in the first innings.

While Ajaz's performance was extraordinary, there were some other interesting stats that emerged from the second day of the Mumbai Test match. Here's a list of the top five statistics of the day.

#1 Mayank Agarwal becomes the second Indian to score three 150s in World Test Championship matches

4 - Joe Root

3 - Mayank Agarwal*

3 - Rohit Sharma

3 - M Labuschagne



Most 150s in WTC
4 - Joe Root
3 - Mayank Agarwal*
3 - Rohit Sharma
3 - M Labuschagne

Opener Mayank Agarwal completed his 150 in the first innings during the opening session of the second day in Mumbai. He thus became the fourth batter to register three or more 150s in the World Test Championship.

Joe Root has registered four 150s, while Rohit Sharma and Marnus Labuschagne have touched the 150-run mark thrice in WTC matches.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara opens the innings in Test cricket for the first time in six years

Before today, the last match when Cheteshwar Pujara opened the batting in Test cricket was against at Colombo v SL in 2015. He scored 145* and carried the bat then.

Shubman Gill suffered an injury during New Zealand's first innings in Mumbai. Since Gill could not recover in time to open the second innings, India promoted Cheteshwar Pujara.

He opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal and added 69 runs for the first wicket. Fans should note that the last time Pujara opened the innings in Tests was in 2015, when he scored a hundred against Sri Lanka.

#3 New Zealand recorded the lowest Test total in India

A combined effort from Mohammad Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Axar Patel ensured that New Zealand managed only 62 runs in their first innings at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Blackcaps set a new record for the lowest team total in Test matches on Indian soil. The previous lowest was 75 by India against West Indies in 1987.

#4 New Zealand registered the lowest Test total against India

Against India:-

62 - NZ at Mumbai, today

79 - SA at Nagpur, 2015

81 - ENG at Ahmedabad, 2021



In India:-

62 - NZ v IND at Mumbai, today

75 - IND v WI at Delhi, 1987

76 - IND v SA at Ahmedabad, 2008

Lowest all-out total in Tests:
Against India:-
62 - NZ at Mumbai, today
79 - SA at Nagpur, 2015
81 - ENG at Ahmedabad, 2021

In India:-
62 - NZ v IND at Mumbai, today
75 - IND v WI at Delhi, 1987
76 - IND v SA at Ahmedabad, 2008

New Zealand also recorded the lowest all-out total by a team against India in Test cricket history.

South Africa were bowled out for 79 at Nagpur in 2015. The Proteas no longer hold the unwanted record thanks to the Blackcaps.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Harbhajan Singh's decade-old record

8 - R Ashwin v NZ, today

10 - Harbhajan Singh v SA, 2010

11 - Ravi Shastri v SL, 1987

12 - Venkatapathy Raju v SL, 1990

13 - Harbhajan Singh v WI, 2006

Fewest runs conceded by an Indian spinner while taking 4+ wickets in a Test innings:
8 - R Ashwin v NZ, today
10 - Harbhajan Singh v SA, 2010
11 - Ravi Shastri v SL, 1987
12 - Venkatapathy Raju v SL, 1990
13 - Harbhajan Singh v WI, 2006

Harbhajan Singh bowled a dream spell of 4/10 in a Test against South Africa in 2010 at Kingsmead. The off-spinner broke Ravi Shastri's record for the fewest runs conceded by an Indian spinner to take a four-wicket haul in Tests in that game.

Also Read Article Continues below

But Harbhajan's record has now been broken by Ravichandran Ashwin. The all-rounder bowled a sensational spell of 4/8 to stun the Blackcaps in Mumbai. He took the wickets of William Somerville, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls in his eight-over spell.

