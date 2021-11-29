5 interesting stats to emerge after Day 5 of India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test

India and New Zealand started their ICC World Test Championship series with an exciting draw in Kanpur. Although the home side did not have some of their top players, India took New Zealand to their limit and narrowly missed out on a victory at Green Park.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bat first. India posted a 345-run score on the board, riding on debutant Shreyas Iyer's ton. In reply, New Zealand scored 296 runs, with half-centuries from Tom Latham and Will Young each.

Wriddhiman Saha and Iyer's fifties in the second innings extended India's lead and they set a 296-run target for the Blackcaps. India reduced New Zealand to 155/9 in 89.2 overs and it very much seemed like the home team would win. However, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra helped the Kiwis pull off a draw.

On that note, here are the top five statistics to emerge after the final day of the India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh to become India's most successful off-spinner in Tests

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



📷 BCCI



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ Harbhajan Singh congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on surpassing him in the list of most wicket-taker in Tests for 🇮🇳📷 BCCI Harbhajan Singh congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on surpassing him in the list of most wicket-taker in Tests for 🇮🇳📷 BCCI#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/GGpHP2ObZ5

Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets in the Kanpur Test. When he dismissed Tom Latham in the second innings earlier today, Ashwin overtook Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner is now behind leg-spinner Anil Kumble and pace bowler Kapil Dev on the list of most successful Indian bowlers in Test cricket history.

#2 New Zealand snapped their 6-match losing streak in Tests on Indian soil

CricBeat @Cric_beat



Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Drawn*



#INDvsNZ NZ's Last 7 Tests in IndiaLostLostLostLostLostLostDrawn* NZ's Last 7 Tests in IndiaLostLostLostLostLostLostDrawn*#INDvsNZ

New Zealand are the defending champions of the ICC World Test Championship. However, they had a dismal record in India heading into this Test series.

The Blackcaps were on a six-match losing streak against India in Tests on Indian soil. Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel helped the Blackcaps end that streak with a draw in Kanpur. The last time New Zealand avoided a defeat against India in India was in November 2010.

#3 Tom Latham becomes the first Kiwi batter in 18 years to score two Test fifties in the same Test in India

SportsAmaze @Sports_amaze



Nathan Astle in Ahmedabad, 2003

Craig McMillan in Ahmedabad, 2003

Tom Latham in Kanpur, 2021*



#INDvsNZ NZ batsman with two fifty-plus scores in a test match against India in India:Nathan Astle in Ahmedabad, 2003Craig McMillan in Ahmedabad, 2003Tom Latham in Kanpur, 2021* NZ batsman with two fifty-plus scores in a test match against India in India: Nathan Astle in Ahmedabad, 2003Craig McMillan in Ahmedabad, 2003Tom Latham in Kanpur, 2021*#INDvsNZ

New Zealand batters have not enjoyed batting much on Indian soil. However, Tom Latham batted exceptionally well in the Kanpur Test.

Earlier today, Latham completed his second half-century of the match. He joined Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan in an elite group of New Zealand batters to have scored two fifties in the same Test against India in India.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the most successful Indian bowler in Tests against New Zealand

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



58* - R Ashwin

57 - Bishan Bedi

55 - Erapalli Prasanna

50 - Anil Kumble

47 - Zaheer Khan

#INDvNZ Most Test wickets for India against New Zealand:58* - R Ashwin57 - Bishan Bedi55 - Erapalli Prasanna50 - Anil Kumble47 - Zaheer Khan Most Test wickets for India against New Zealand:58* - R Ashwin57 - Bishan Bedi55 - Erapalli Prasanna50 - Anil Kumble47 - Zaheer Khan#INDvNZ

Ravichandran Ashwin went past Bishan Singh Bedi to have the highest number of wickets by an Indian in Tests against New Zealand.

Ashwin has 58 Test wickets in eight Tests against the Blackcaps. Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble are the other Indian bowlers to have taken 50 or more Test wickets against New Zealand.

#5 Shreyas Iyer becomes the first Indian to win Man of the Match on Test debut this decade

ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 @ComeOn_Sports



Pravin Amre (1992)

RP Singh (2006)

Ravi Ashwin (2011)

Shikhar Dhawan (2013)

Rohit Sharma (2013)

Prithvi Shaw (2018)

Shreyas Iyer (2021)*



#INDvsNZ 🇮🇳 players winning MoM award in Test debut:Pravin Amre (1992)RP Singh (2006)Ravi Ashwin (2011)Shikhar Dhawan (2013)Rohit Sharma (2013)Prithvi Shaw (2018)Shreyas Iyer (2021)* 🇮🇳 players winning MoM award in Test debut: Pravin Amre (1992)RP Singh (2006)Ravi Ashwin (2011)Shikhar Dhawan (2013)Rohit Sharma (2013)Prithvi Shaw (2018)Shreyas Iyer (2021)*#INDvsNZ

Shreyas Iyer joined the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin in the elite group of Indian cricketers to have won the Man of the Match award on Test debut.

Iyer scored 170 runs in his career's first Test. The right-handed batter will be keen to continue his excellent form in the upcoming Tests.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee