IND vs NZ 2021: 7 interesting stats from the 1st India-New Zealand T20I

Putting behind the T20 World Cup 2021 disappointments, India embarked on their new era with a win over New Zealand in Jaipur in the first T20I of the three-match bilateral series.

The match marked the first association of the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era as India’s new T20I captain and head coach.

Electing to bowl against the T20 World Cup runners-up, India restricted the Tim Southee-led Kiwis to 164. In what seemed like a comfortable win for India, they suffered late hiccups to eventually chase down the score with two balls to spare.

Here are seven interesting stats from the India-New Zealand 1st T20I.

#1 Jaipur’s first T20I game and Ashwin’s first in India in over five years

It was the first T20I played in Jaipur. Also, it was Ravichandran Ashwin’s first T20I appearance on home soil in over five-and-a-half years. His last T20I in India was the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup against West Indies. He bowled the infamous no-ball to dismiss Lendl Simmons, which changed the fate of the match.

#2 Mark Chapman’s unique first

Mark Chapman became the first cricketer to register two 50-plus T20I scores for two countries.

- 63* off 41 balls for Hong Kong vs Oman in November 2015

- 63 off 50 balls for New Zealand vs India in November 2021

Six years apart, in the same month, he scored two identical scores that remain his only T20I fifties.

#3 The prolific KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma

In the last four innings, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have aggregated 346 runs at an average of 86.5. With 12 partnerships over fifty, they now have the most 50-plus stands for India in T20Is. They have now gone past the tally of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

- Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan: Innings 52 | Runs 1,743 | Ave 33.5 | HS 160 | 50+ 11

Innings 52 | Runs 1,743 | Ave 33.5 | HS 160 | 50+ 11 - Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul: Innings 26 | Runs 1,418 | Ave 56.7 | HS 165 | 50+ 12

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are now fourth on the list of the most runs by a pair in T20Is after Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma, Kevin O’Brien-Paul Stirling and Kyle Coetzer-George Munsey.

#4 India’s run-chases in home T20Is

The odds were always stacked in favor of India when they elected to bowl. India have now won 17 of their 21 matches while chasing at home. This is now the joint-most wins while chasing on home soil, alongside New Zealand and South Africa.

Highest successful win-loss ratio at home while chasing (minimum 10 matches)

India: M 21 | W 17 | W/L 4.25

M 21 | W 17 | W/L 4.25 Pakistan: M 12 | W 9 | W/L 3

M 12 | W 9 | W/L 3 Australia: M 20 | W 13 | W/L 2.17

#5 Tim Southee goes past Lasith Malinga

Tim Southee went past Lasith Malinga’s tally of 107 wickets to become the most successful pacer in T20Is.

Suvajit Mustafi @RibsGully



Most wickets in T20Is

Shakib (BAN): 117 | Ave 19.8 | Econ 6.67

Southee (NZ): W 108 | Ave 25.1 | Econ 8.25

Malinga (SL): W 107 | Ave 20.8 | Econ 7.42



#6 Rishabh Pant joins MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant finished the match for India with a boundary with two balls to spare. He became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to register 1000-plus runs in international cricket in a calendar year after MS Dhoni, who did it 11 times.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Dhoni in 2005

Dhoni in 2006

Dhoni in 2007

Dhoni in 2008

Dhoni in 2009

Dhoni in 2010

Dhoni in 2011

Dhoni in 2012

Dhoni in 2013

Dhoni in 2014

Dhoni in 2017

Rishabh Pant in 2021



#7 India-New Zealand head-to-head

India have now won nine (including tie-breakers) of their 18 T20Is against New Zealand.

They lost to the side in a crucial T20 World Cup match in Dubai last month that became the reason for their early exit from the tournament.

Although India have lost all three of their T20 World Cup matches against New Zealand, outside the mega event, India have won nine, while New Zealand seven.

Edited by Samya Majumdar