"We have been cheated" - Aakash Chopra reacts to Day 2 of 1st India vs New Zealand Test

Like most fans, India's lackluster performance on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand didn't go well with Aakash Chopra. The cricketer-turned-commentator, reacting in his own style, said that the day reminded him of "Thaggu Ke Laddoo" (a sweet shop in the host city, Kanpur) because he felt 'cheated'.

India started the day well-placed at 258-4. But losing the last six wickets for just 87 runs meant they could only put up 345 in the first innings. New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young retorted with a masterful batting display, scoring 129 in 57 overs unbeaten. It was the first opening century partnership by a visiting team in India in five years.

Aakash Chopra, speaking in a video on his YouTube channel soon after the day's play, said he expected New Zealand to lose wickets quickly, but the World Test Champions played like one and clinched the day. Aakash Chopra said:

"Apart from that century (from Shreyas Iyer, 105), let's be honest, there wasn't anything happy. I mean, 'Thaggu Ke Laddoo yaad aagaye yaar' (It reminded me of Thaggu Ke Laddoo, man!) ... it's very famous in Kanpur and here Tim Southee first picked up five wickets, skittled India for 345 and then we couldn't pick even a single wicket. 'Thagg gaye yaar hum' (We have been cheated, man). We were thinking that we'll pick wickets quickly and easily and grab the match in our control. But the opposition is the World Champion who played like champions. If the first day was India's then the second day has gone New Zealand's name."

The video also included Aakash Chopra's review of the second session of the match where New Zealand were 72-0 after 26 overs. He believes India will lament the "lost opportunity" of not scoring 450 in the first innings after winning the toss.

Aakash Chopra added:

"India will have to do something special now because if they don't, they will realize that although they did win the toss if they haven't scored 450... then they haven't gone too far ahead in the match. There was an opportunity which you have lost."

India's collapse was majorly led by veteran pacer Tim Southee, who dismissed both set batters of the previous day - Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Southee, who is playing his first Test in India since 2012, ended up with a fifer (5-59).

Will Young then played the enforcer, scoring 75 off 180, while Tom Latham was more laidback, picking his deliveries and mostly playing on the leg-side. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 50 (165).

"New Zealand will take a first-innings lead" - Aakash Chopra makes 4 predictions for Day 3

Aakash Chopra also put forward four predictions for Day 3 of the first Test. These included a century for Young, a first-innings lead for New Zealand and his pick for India's most successful bowler of the day.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Firstly, I feel Will Young will score his hundred tomorrow, he's already at 75... I think India will pick more than five wickets on Day 3. Will they be able to get them all out? I am not 100% certain because neither there is enough help available on the pitch nor any such sharpness in India's bowling. Third is that New Zealand will take a first-innings lead, I don't know how big but I think the way they have started, a first-inning lead is possible. And Ashwin [will] be India's most successful bowler."

New Zealand are still 216 runs behind and one wicket can quickly bring many more on Indian pitches. But that will require the hosts to bring their A-game on Saturday when the Test resumes at 9:30 IST in Kanpur.

