“Discussions we are going to have now with the selectors” – Virat Kohli on deciding between India's incumbent & in-form players

When Mayank Agarwal suffered a concussion in England, KL Rahul grabbed the opening spot with both hands. And now it’s been the other way around. India captain Virat Kohli admitted that the team management will immediately sit down with the selectors to discuss incumbency ahead of the crucial South Africa tour.

After KL Rahul was ruled out of the New Zealand Test series with a muscle strain, Mayank stepped up to finish as the highest run-getter – 242 runs at an average of 60.50 - in the two-match series. Not just that, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha showed exceptional glovework and got runs under his belt as Rishabh Pant chose to sit out the Tests.

Even after putting in impactful performances, will they have to make away for the regular members of those spots?

“These are discussions we are going to have now with the selectors. Yeah it’s a good headache to have but we also need clarity with these things, and understand it’s always great to know exactly what you want to do before you head into a series like South Africa. Those things are very important for us to address and we are going to have a discussion straightaway,” Virat Kohli said in response to a Sporstskeeda query at the post-match press conference.

With the Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff looking for back-up middle-order options, the Test series threw up a gem in Shreyas Iyer who scored 105 & 65 on his Test debut in Kanpur. Shubman Gill, who started his international career as an opener, is also being considered for the middle-order. Virat Kohli conceded the two young guns will also merit a discussion with the selection panel.

“That’s a discussion that needs to take place – who we thing are the specialists in certain positions...you need to analyse what’s the best thing to do for the team, for the individuals as well and come to a common conclusion. More often than not, issues are discussed and we come to a collective decision which feels the most balanced. So that’s the same process we are going to follow moving forward as well,” the Indian captain added.

India wrapped up the Mumbai Test on Day 4 morning as Tom Latham’s boys folded up for 167. Starting overnight on 140 for 5 and 400 runs adrift, off-spinner Jayant Yadav ran through the Kiwi tail, finishing with figures of 4 for 49.

“Everyone will be assured that Indian cricket is in safe hands” – Virat Kohli

India weren’t supposed to take a walk in the park, with many of their first-choice players missing, against the reigning Test champions. Though Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 10th Man of the Series award in Tests, it was the supporting acts of Mayank, Saha, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj that created maximum impact.

Asked to elaborate on India’s bench strength and the ensuing selection headache, Virat Kohli opined that it augurs well for Test cricket when youngsters coming into the side strive to put in the hard yards in the longest format. In addition to having a problem of plenty, the Indian skipper added that healthy competition makes the team consistent.

“The positive effect of this is the intent and passion to play Test cricket going ahead. If there are individuals who are coming in and putting such impact performances, then everyone will be assured that Indian cricket is in safe hands. You will have faith that the standard of Test cricket will not go down, there are people hungry to do well in Test cricket.

“So we have created that culture for many years, and it feels nice to see youngsters coming in and wanting to feel that hardwork required for Test cricket. And when they that result comes, they understand why this is called the toughest, most important and respected format. These are great signs that people want to do well in Test cricket – both at home and away – and this very attitude provides consistency to the team,” Virat elaborated.

India will play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa starting with the Boxing Day game on December 26. The four T20Is, which were originally part of the schedule, will be played at a later date amidst the ongoing Omicron scare in Africa.

