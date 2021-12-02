India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd IND vs NZ Test

India wouldn't have expected to be in this position. Although the hosts were without several first-choice players for the first Test - and will still miss Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - they were expected to cruise past New Zealand and claim some valuable World Test Championship points.

But the series is still level as India head to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the second and final Test, starting Friday, December 3. A rearguard effort from New Zealand's lower order thwarted the Indian spinners' charge in Kanpur, and India desperately need a home win as they attempt to wrap up the series.

India’s Test squad for the 2nd Test vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Day 3

Certain reports have emerged suggesting that Mayank Agarwal could be axed after a lean run in Test cricket. But it would be extremely harsh to sack the right-hander, who is playing international cricket after a long break and has an exceptional home record overall.

So India will do well to stick with their opening combination for now, with Shubman Gill being the other opener. If India decide to drop Mayank, they'll have to scramble for a backup opener between KS Bharat and Cheteshwar Pujara, which is something that isn't advisable with the series on the line and New Zealand's opening bowlers at the peak of their powers.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane in action during an India nets session

The only reasonable thing would be to drop Ajinkya Rahane in a trice. While the management seems intent on backing their vice-captain at least for another game, they are simply running out of reasons to keep Rahane in the playing XI.

India might just take the plunge and make a straight swap between the incoming Virat Kohli and Rahane, although it's possible that India keep faith in the 33-year-old at the expense of either Mayank or regular No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara. Kohli will take heart from his good record at the Wankhede Stadium, while Shreyas Iyer will look to build on his POTM-winning debut.

There is talk that KS Bharat could make his debut after an impressive keeping display in the first Test, but Kohli confirmed in a pre-match press conference that Saha is completely fit. Unless India want to stay completely risk-free with Saha, the Bengal-based keeper should retain his place in the side after a match-defining fifty in the previous game.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

India v England - 4th Test: Day Three

India's spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are impossible to rotate even though the pitch is expected to have more in it for the pacers than Kanpur. The hosts should stick to a three-spinner combination, with all three bowlers in stellar form.

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Umesh Yadav impressed whenever he was called upon in the first Test, which wasn't often. The pacer is a force to be reckoned with at home and will look to make the most of the increased bowling he is due in Mumbai. With Ishant Sharma being mostly ineffective, the fiery Mohammed Siraj should return to the playing XI, having recovered from the split webbing he sustained in the T20I series earlier this tour.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mayank Agarwal be dropped for the second Test? Yes No 13 votes so far