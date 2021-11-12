IND vs NZ 2021: India's strongest playing XI for the Test series against New Zealand

India will commence the post-Ravi Shastri era with a home assignment against New Zealand, with two Tests set to be played following the three-match T20I series.

India have become one of the most successful Test teams of this generation. Virat Kohli's men won a series Down Under for the second time running, while also making the final of the 2019-21 World Test Championship. Moreover, they were on the cusp of a historic series win in England before a COVID outbreak caused the fifth and final Test to be postponed.

India will look to continue their Test dominance at home, this time against the opposition which has handed them each of their last two ICC knockout losses. Although the home side will be without Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami - as well as Kohli for the first Test - they are runaway favorites for the series.

India’s Test squad for the New Zealand series: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli (only for second Test)

Here is India's strongest playing XI for the Test series against New Zealand.

Openers: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal in action during an India nets session

With India's premier Test opener Rohit Sharma rested for the series, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal should open the batting for the country against New Zealand.

Rahul's last Test series in England was a resounding success and proved that he has what it takes to become a successful red-ball opener, while Mayank has found opportunities difficult to come by despite possessing an astonishing home record.

Shubman Gill's form has deteriorated a bit since a bright start and he will serve as the backup opener. Unless, of course, the reports are true and the team management has a different role in mind for the immensely talented youngster...

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane in action during an India nets session

Cheteshwar Pujara, India's rock at No. 3 and 2021 Indian Premier League champion with the Chennai Super Kings, will not only look to break his century drought but also add leadership value after being named vice-captain of the side.

At No. 4, India have an option in Shreyas Iyer, who has an exceptional first-class record. However, they are likely to use Gill in a middle-order role, thereby grooming him for the future. An excellent player of spin who has had some weaknesses against pace exposed recently, the 22-year-old could fit perfectly at No. 4. Virat Kohli will claim his rightful place for the second Test, of course.

Ajinkya Rahane has one foot out of the Test team already, with his performances over the last few years betraying the faith of the management. India's captain for the first Test is running out of chances to save his place in the side, and his weaknesses against spin may be exposed by New Zealand.

In the absence of the rested Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha will don the gloves. Like Rahane, Saha is nearing the fag end of his Indian career. At 37 years old, the injury-prone gloveman will look to fight hard to keep himself in the scheme of things. KS Bharat will serve as the backup keeper.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

India v England - 4th Test: Day Three

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been rested for the T20I series, will return to the Test side against New Zealand. Expected to bat at No. 6, the all-rounder will attempt to keep his excellent form going. He will have support from Ravichandran Ashwin, who has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet in red-ball cricket but has sadly been benched often on overseas tours.

Axar Patel and Jadeja are bowlers with similar skillsets, but in tandem they could be absolutely unstoppable. If India want to go in with a three-spinner strategy - Kanpur and Mumbai are the venues for the two Tests - they could opt to play both left-arm spinners. If the wicket isn't expected to offer much turn, Axar could be sacrificed for veteran pacer Ishant Sharma.

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ishant is a world-class Test bowler, but he might be benched for the New Zealand series. Umesh Yadav's unmatched prowess with the old ball, combined with Mohammed Siraj's recent rise and versatility, should ensure that India's first-choice pace attack is settled. Ishant and Prasidh Krishna might have to wait for their chances. Jayant Yadav is also part of the squad, but unless Ashwin is indisposed, the 31-year-old shouldn't have a role to play.

Edited by Sai Krishna

