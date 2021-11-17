IND vs NZ 2021: India vs New Zealand live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will begin on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. For the first time since March 2021, India will play host to an international match, and it will be Rohit Sharma's first game as India's full-time T20I captain.

There are plenty of things to look forward to in the India vs New Zealand T20I series. As mentioned above, this is an important series for Rohit and also the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid.

Star players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the India vs New Zealand series. In their absence, the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan and Shreyas Iyer will get an opportunity to showcase their talent for the Men in Blue.

New Zealand will miss their top-order batters Devon Conway and Kane Williamson in the three T20Is. Even fast bowler Trent Boult is unavailable for the series.

Despite the absence of so many big names, the India vs New Zealand T20I series promises to be an entertaining one.

India vs New Zealand: Telecast Channel List in India

Before Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee come out for the toss in Jaipur, let's take a look at the full telecast list in India for this 3-match series.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, DD Sports, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2021 Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the India vs New Zealand T20I series:

1st T20I: Wednesday, November 17 – Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – 7:00 PM

2nd T20I: Friday, November 19 – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – 7:00 PM

ALSO READ Article Continues below

3rd T20I: Sunday, November 21 – Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 7:00 PM

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava