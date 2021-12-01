Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats ahead of India vs New Zealand 2021 2nd Test

Test cricket will return to the Wankhede Stadium this week for the first time since 2016. Mumbai will host the Indian team's final home Test of 2021.

After a thrilling draw in Kanpur, India and New Zealand will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in the series decider. India were very close to winning at Green Park, but Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel denied them the victory.

With Virat Kohli set to return for the Mumbai Test, India will be keen to register a series win at the Wankhede Stadium. The pitch in Mumbai has been great for batting. India scored 631 runs in one innings of the last Test played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the second Test of the India vs New Zealand series, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous Tests hosted by the Wankhede Stadium.

Today Pitch History: IND vs NZ 2021

Test matches played: 25

Matches won by home team: 11

Matches won by visiting team: 7

Matches drawn: 7

Highest team score: 631 - India vs. England, 2016

Lowest team score: 93 - Australia vs. India, 2004

Highest successful run chase: 164/6 - South Africa vs. India, 2000

Highest individual score: 242* - Clive Lloyd (WI) vs. India, 1975

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/48 - Harbhajan Singh (IND) vs. West Indies, 2002

Best bowling figures (match): 13/106 - Ian Botham (ENG) vs. India, 1980

Average run rate: 2.92

India vs New Zealand head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium: Played - 2, India Won - 1, New Zealand Won - 1, Drawn - 0

Wankhede Stadium - India vs England match stats 2016

In the last Test match at the Wankhede Stadium, India defeated England by an innings and 36 runs. England scored 400 runs in the first innings, riding on a century from Keaton Jennings. In reply, India posted a 631-run total, with captain Virat Kohli scoring a double hundred.

Murali Vijay and Jayant Yadav scored a century for the home side as they dominated England. Ravichandran Ashwin's six-wicket haul helped India bowl England out for 195 runs in the second innings and register a memorable win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A total of 30 wickets fell in that Test at the Wankhede Stadium, with spinners bagging 27 of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee