Why are Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja not playing today's 2nd India vs New Zealand Test?

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and senior pacer Ishant Sharma will all miss out on the second Test against New Zealand.

Ajinkya Rahane sustained a "minor left hamstring strain" while fielding in the first Test in Kanpur. In an official statement, the BCCI said that he has failed to recover from it and won't play in Mumbai. This could have been the 33-year-old's first Test at his home ground, the Wankhade Stadium, but he'll have to now wait longer.

The BCCI statement said:

"Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team."

This might come as a blessing in disguise for both Ajinkya Rahane and the Indian team. The right-hander has been going through his worst lean patch in the past 10 months, with his average in 2021 reading 19.57 with only two fifties from 21 innings. A break here might help him correct his issues and come back stronger.

Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up a brilliant four-wicket-haul in the second innings in Kanpur, has meanwhile sustained an injury to his right forearm. The BCCI statement said he had been diagnosed with a "swelling" and had been advised to rest.

The statement added:

"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai."

The BCCI statement also confirmed that Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger in the Test and will thus miss out in Mumbai. It said:

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress."

Like Rahane, Sharma too can do well with a break after looking all at sea and going wicketless in Kanpur.

Who will replace Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ishant Sharma in Mumbai?

Ajinkya Rahane's replacement is already available with the team in the shape of Shreyas Iyer, who scored a hundred and a half-century on debut.

Virat Kohli, who's returning after a break, will replace him. Ravindra Jadeja will likely be substituted by spin all-rounder Jayant Yadav and Ishant Sharma by Mohammed Siraj.

