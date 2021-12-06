“You’ve got to take a call on them after South Africa series” - Wasim Jaffer reflects on Pujara, Rahane's performances in India vs New Zealand Tests 

Former opener Wasim Jaffer feels India will play Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in South Africa despite their lack of form because of their experience in the conditions. He, however, agreed that a strong call will need to be taken on the two if they don’t produce results against the Proteas.

Pujara scored 95 runs in the two Tests against New Zealand with a best of 47. Rahane registered scores of 35 and 4 in Kanpur before being ruled out of the Mumbai match due to an injury.

Even though Shreyas Iyer scored a debut hundred in Kanpur and Mayank Agarwal hit one in Mumbai, Jaffer believes that Pujara and Rahane will retain their middle-order berths for the South African tour.

Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPN Cricinfo:

“You’ve got to take a call on both of them (Pujara and Rahane) after the South African series. I am sure Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli will start with Pujara and Rahane. They have got experience of playing there and have done well in South African conditions, even though they have not been as consistent as you want them to be. I am sure they will be persisted with for this series.”

Jaffer added that the experienced duo might not get any more leeway if they fail in South Africa as well. The 43-year-old opined:

“Once this series happens and, if their form is pretty much similar, then you have got to take a call on whether you want to bring in Mayank Agarwal in the middle-order. There is Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari as well. It’s been a long time since they have been very inconsistent.”

While Rahane hasn’t scored a hundred in the longest format since the Boxing Day Test against Australia last year, Pujara’s last Test century came in January 2019.

“He deserved to be in this Test squad” - Wasim Jaffer on Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari batting for India A. Pic: Getty Images

With a few seniors being rested for the series against New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer got a chance to make his Test debut. He grabbed his opportunity with both hands, scoring a hundred and a fifty.

While Jaffer praised Shreyas for his brilliant debut, he felt that Hanuma Vihari deserved the chance to play in the series ahead of the Mumbai batter.

Jaffer, a former India opener, commented:

“I was very sad that he (Vihari) was not picked and was sent to South Africa. He deserved to be in this Test squad and deserved to be playing. He has always played away from home in tough conditions. The opportunity that Shreyas got, he should have got that opportunity. You never know, the kind of runs Shreyas got, he could have got it as well. It’s really unfair on him.”

Representing India A against South Africa A, Vihari scored 25 in the first four-day match and 54 and 72* in the second.

Edited by Samya Majumdar