IND vs NZ 2022: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch history and T20I records

After a washout at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, the India vs New Zealand series will head to Bay Oval. Mount Maunganui will play host to the second T20I of this three-match T20I series on Sunday.

Both teams would be disappointed with how rain did not allow any action in Wellington. They will hope that the rain stays away from Mount Maunganui tomorrow, and that fans get to witness a full 20-over contest.

Ahead of the second T20I match between India and New Zealand, here are some important stats you need to know from previous games hosted by this venue.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui T20I stats

T20I matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 2

Highest individual score: 108 - Glenn Phillips (NZ) vs. West Indies, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 3/12 - Jasprit Bumrah (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2020.

Highest team score: 243/5 - New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2018.

Lowest team score: 124 - West Indies vs. New Zealand, 2018.

Average first-innings score: 169

Bay Oval last T20I match

The previous T20I at Bay Oval was abandoned due to rain. Speaking about the last completed T20I match on this ground, New Zealand defeated West Indies by 72 runs in that game in 2020. The wicket was excellent for batting as Kiwi batter Glenn Phillips smashed a 51-ball 108 to guide his team to 238/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 239 for a victory, the West Indies team lost wickets at regular intervals. They eventually scored 166/9 in their 20 overs.

Batters managed to clear the boundary with ease as 28 sixes were hit in 40 overs. 12 wickets fell in that game between New Zealand and West Indies, with spinners accounting for four of them.

