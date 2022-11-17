IND vs NZ 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before India vs New Zealand T20I series

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will start tomorrow (November 18) with a match at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Both teams will look to bounce back after suffering defeats in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 earlier this month.

India have dominated New Zealand in bilateral T20I matches of late. In 2020, the Men in Blue recorded a 5-0 win in an away T20I series against the Black Caps, while in 2021, they won a home series by a scoreline of 3-0.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2022 T20I series, here's a look at the overall head-to-head record between the two teams.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

India lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against New Zealand 11-9. The two teams have played 20 T20Is against each other, and the Men in Blue have emerged victorious in 11 of these clashes.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in New Zealand

India have a slender lead of 6-4 in T20I matches against New Zealand in New Zealand. The Men in Blue have won six of their last seven T20Is against the Black Caps in New Zealand.

Last 5 Games between India vs New Zealand (In New Zealand)

As mentioned ahead, India toured New Zealand for a five-match T20I series in 2020. Here is a brief summary of all five matches from that series:

IND (163/3) beat NZ (156/9) by 7 runs, Feb 2, 2020. IND (165/8) beat NZ (165/7) via Super Over, Jan 31, 2020. IND (179/5) beat NZ (179/6) via Super Over, Jan 29, 2020. IND (135/3) beat NZ (132/5) by 7 wickets, Jan 26, 2020. IND (204/4) beat NZ (203/5) by 6 wickets, Jan 24, 2020.

