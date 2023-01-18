IND vs NZ 2023: 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in 1st ODI

Team India are set to lock horns with the No. 1 ranked ODI side in New Zealand for a three-match ODI series. The series-opener is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

While the hosts will be fresh off their recent clean-sweeping 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka, the Kiwis will also take confidence from their first ODI series win over Pakistan in 46 years.

With the ODI World Cup in less than a year's time in similar conditions, both India and New Zealand will want to sort out their bowling and try to understand their best combination going forward.

This could be a great opportunity for some bowlers on both sides to make an impact. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who may have a great outing in the first ODI in Hyderabad.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - India

India's most in-form spinner at the moment, Kuldeep Yadav, has taken his game to the next level over the last few months. After battling poor form and injuries in 2020 and 2021, Kuldeep witnessed a massive resurgence in 2022. The left-armer had a promising IPL 2022 in Delhi Capitals (DC) colors, followed by some inspired outings for Team India.

After taking 12 scalps from eight ODIs in 2022, Kuldeep ended the recent Sri Lankan series as the highest wicket-taking spinner with five wickets at a brilliant average of 13.40 across two games.

His wily deception and ability to produce wickets in the mid-overs make him a genuine candidate to be amongst wickets on Wednesday as well and the Kanpur spinner will be desperate to make his mark once again.

#2 Mitchell Santner - New Zealand

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

With no Ish Sodhi, who will miss the first ODI due to an injury, the onus of taking wickets for New Zealand will be on Mitchell Santner. The left-arm orthodox tweaker is known for bowling tight lines and creating pressure on the opposition batters.

With the Hyderabad surface likely to help the slower bowlers a bit more, Santner can be extremely hard to put away by the Indian batters in the first ODI.

The 30-year-old will want to dish out a special performance on Wednesday to help his side start off the series on a high note.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - India

The most obvious choice between the two teams, Mohammed Siraj, has seen a steep rise in his stocks for the 50-over format. He stepped up more often than not for the Men in Blue in 2022 and ended the year as India's highest ODI wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 23.5 across 15 innings.

He started 2023 in a similar fashion as well, leaving the Sri Lankan batters clueless about his seam movement to a great extent. The speedster ended the series as the highest wicket-taker with nine wickets at an immaculate average of 10.2 across the three games.

Siraj has more or less sealed his place in the starting XI for India and will be itching to get on the field and continue his form with the ball in the upcoming ODI series.

Moreover, the local lad will be extra motivated to come up with a special performance to enthrall his fans in Hyderabad as well.

