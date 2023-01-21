IND vs NZ 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the 2nd ODI in Raipur 

After a nail-biting first ODI in Hyderabad, which saw India beat New Zealand by 12 runs, the two teams are set to go head-to-head once again on Saturday, January 21. The highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

After opting to bat first, Team India posted a mammoth score of 349/8 in their allotted 50 overs. The side rode on Shubham Gill's outstanding knock of 208 from 149 balls. He kept the Kiwi bowlers under pressure right from the start and carried his team before getting dismissed in the 50th over.

In response, New Zealand made a dreadful start and were 131/6 after 28.4 overs. However, lower-order all-rounder Michael Bracewell came up with a remarkable, valiant knock to bring the game closer. He scored 140 runs and put the Indian bowlers under the pump before being the ultimate dismissal for the hosts.

India eventually won the game by 12 runs, with Mohammed Siraj claiming four wickets on his home ground.

With a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series, the Rohit Sharma-led unit will hope to continue their clinical form. New Zealand, meanwhile, will hope to make a comeback in the series and give India a run for their money in the second ODI.

The second ODI match in Raipur offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at three of these records that will be vulnerable during the upcoming fixture.

#3. Mohammed Shami can enter the list of India's all-time top 10 ODI wicket-takers

Mohammed Shami, team India's most senior bowler, will hope for a great outing in Raipur after enduring a mixed first ODI. While he was proficient with the new ball in the previous game, he was taken to the cleaners in the death overs.

Having said that, with 156 wickets at an average of 26.3 across 86 ODIs, Shami is currently India's 11th-highest wicket-taker in the format.

The veteran seamer is highly likely to enter the list of India's top 10 all-time wicket-takers in ODIs in the upcoming game. If Shami takes at least two more wickets, he will overtake Manoj Prabhakar (157 ODI wickets) to become India's 10th-most successful bowler in 50-over cricket.

#2. Ishan Kishan can become the second-fastest Indian to reach 500 ODI runs

With KL Rahul not being part of the squad, Ishan Kishan has been handed the opportunity to bat at No. 4 in the ongoing series. While he didn't make the most of his chance in the previous game, the southpaw has a significant chance to etch a record to his name on Wednesday.

Kishan, who currently has 482 runs across ten ODI innings, needs just 18 more runs to reach the 500-run mark in ODIs. If the wicket-keeper batter scores those 18 runs in the second ODI today, he will become the second-fastest Indian batter to reach 500 runs in the format.

The record for reaching 500 ODI runs in the fewest innings is currently held by Kishan's teammate, Shubman Gill, who scored his first 500 ODI runs in ten innings.

#1. Virat Kohli can surpass Sachin Tendulkar for scoring most 50+ scores against New Zealand

Modern-day legend Virat Kohli has shattered multiple records in the one-day format and will have a chance to break another one when he steps onto the field for the second ODI against New Zealand.

With 13 50-plus scores against New Zealand in ODIs, Kohli is currently tied with legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who also recorded 13 50-plus scores against the Black Caps in ODIs during his career. If Kohli manages to smash at least a half-century today, he will eclipse Tendulkar to become the Indian with the most 50+ scores against New Zealand in ODIs.

Interestingly, both Kohli and Tendulkar have eight half-centuries and five centuries against New Zealand to their name in ODIs.

