IND vs NZ 2023: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20I records

The Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will play host to the second T20I of the ongoing India vs. New Zealand series on Sunday evening. The Men in Blue currently trail 0-1 in the three-match series against the Kiwis.

The two nations met in the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday evening, where New Zealand registered a 21-run win. Captain Mitchell Santner and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell were the architects of the Kiwis' win on the spin-friendly wicket.

The pitch in Lucknow is better for batting, compared to the wicket that was on offer at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Before Lucknow hosts the second T20I, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the venue.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow T20I records & stats

T20I games played: 5

Matches won by team batting first: 5

Matches won by team batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 111* - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs West Indies, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5-11 - Karim Janat (AFG) vs West Indies, 2019

Highest team score: 199-2 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Lowest team score: 106-8 - West Indies vs Afghanistan, 2019

Average first-innings score: 172

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium Pitch Report

Teams batting first have been quite successful on this pitch. The team chasing the target has lost all five T20Is played in Lucknow so far. Batters and bowlers receive equal help from the wicket, but the batters need some time to settle in the middle before they can play the big shots.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium last T20I match

The Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium hosted its last T20I on February 24, 2022, where India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs. Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer guided India to 199/2 in their 20 overs. Sri Lanka managed 137/6 in their 20 overs to suffer a big defeat.

10 sixes were hit in the 40 overs of that match. Eight wickets fell in two innings, with spinners bagging two of them.

