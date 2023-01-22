IND vs NZ 2023: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore pitch history and ODI records

After a lopsided contest in Raipur, India vs New Zealand ODI series will head to Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium for the final game. The Men in Blue have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which is why they may look to experiment a bit in Indore.

The wicket at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is known to be a batting paradise. Whenever the venue has hosted international or IPL matches, batters have had a great time in the middle.

Before India and New Zealand clash in Indore, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs played at the stadium.

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore ODI records & stats

ODI matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 219 - Virender Sehwag (IND) vs. West Indies, 2011

Best bowling figures: 6/55 - S Sreesanth (IND) vs. England, 2006

Highest team score: 418/5 - India vs. West Indies, 2011

Lowest team score: 225 - South Africa vs. India, 2015

Highest successful run-chase: 294/5 - India vs. Australia, 2017

Average first-innings score: 308

Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

As mentioned ahead, the pitch at this stadium assists the batters. India have enjoyed playing ODI cricket in Indore as they have a 100% win record on this ground. Fans should expect a high-scoring match between India and New Zealand on Tuesday.

Holkar Stadium last ODI match

Indore last hosted an ODI match on September 24, 2017 during Australia's tour of India. Aaron Finch's century helped Australia post 293/6 on the board. In reply, half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya guided India to a five-wicket win.

11 wickets fell in that match, with spinners accounting for four of them. The batters hit a total of 15 sixes in the game.

