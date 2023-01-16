IND vs NZ 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and ODI records

International cricket will return to Hyderabad this week as the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the opening ODI of the India vs. New Zealand series. The two nations competed in a three-match ODI series two months ago, where the Black Caps recorded a 1-0 victory.

Although the Men in Blue lost the previous series against New Zealand, they will start as the favorites to win the upcoming ODI games. The reason behind that is the BCCI have named a full-strength squad for this series, while the Kiwis will be without the services of some of their prominent players.

It should be an exciting series, and before the first ODI begins in Hyderabad, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad ODI records & stats

ODI matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 175 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) vs. Australia, 2009

Best bowling figures: 4/53 - Umesh Yadav (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Highest team score: 350/4 - Australia vs. India, 2009

Lowest team score: 174 - England vs. India, 2011

Highest successful run-chase: 252/5 - South Africa vs. India, 2005

Average first-innings score: 278

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Tom Latham will be the player to watch out for (Image: Getty)

The pitch in Hyderabad is great for batting. The average run rate in the six ODIs played at this venue has been 5.53, highlighting how much the batters have enjoyed themselves. The Indian spinners had a memorable outing in the previous game at this venue as all of them had an economy rate of less than 5.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium last ODI match

In the previous ODI at this venue, India beat Australia by six wickets. Kuldeep Yadav's 2/46 helped the Men in Blue restrict their opponents to 236/7 in 50 overs. Kedar Jadhav's unbeaten 87-ball 81* guided the home side to a win in the 49th over of the run-chase.

Only five sixes were hit in that match. A total of 11 wickets fell in 98.2 overs, with spinners scalping five of them.

Will Virat Kohli score a century in Hyderabad? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Will India win the 1st ODI? Yes No 0 votes