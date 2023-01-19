IND vs NZ: 3 records that Michael Bracewell broke during his 140-run knock in the 1st ODI vs India 

In what was probably one of the best ODI knocks in a losing cause, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell scored a brilliant 140 off 78 during his side's 12-run defeat in the first ODI against India in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Chasing a colossal total of 350 in the second innings, New Zealand were struggling high time to get going at 131/6 inside the first 29 overs. In came Michael Bracewell, who was tasked with rebuilding the Kiwi innings, if not restraining themselves from humiliation. Alongside vice-captain Mitchell Santner, he did more than just that.

While he has come up with a few clutch knocks back in New Zealand, Bracewell announced himself in front of the Indian crowd by coming up with an unreal knock.

With his clean striking and a counter-attack of the highest order, the left-hander put the Indian bowler to the sword and left them tense throughout. From a state of crisis, Bracewell brought the Black Caps back into the game and almost pulled off a heist.

With an able support from Santner, Bracewell struck 12 boundaries and ten lusty maximums during his stay. Even after Santner was dismissed, the southpaw kept motoring along the boundaries to bring the equation down to 20 from the last over.

He even smacked Shardul Thakur for a six off the first ball of the 50th over, but was trapped in front of the stumps as the bowler had the last laugh and sealed the deal for India. Bracewell proved to be the last batter for New Zealand as they fell just 12 runs short of what probably would've been a remarkable victory.

Bracewell, during his special knock, shattered several records. Here is a compilation of the top three records he broke on Wednesday.

#3 Second highest individual ODI score for New Zealand in a losing cause

An innings of pure domination, Bracewell kept plundering away runs at a brisk rate and ended up scoring a fantastic 78-ball 140.

Bracewell's 140 is now the second-highest individual ODI score for New Zealand that has ended up in a losing cause. Previously, Chris Harris' 130 vs Australia in 1996 was in second place on the list.

The 141 scored by Scott Styris against Sri Lanka at the 2003 ODI World Cup in Bloemfontein still remains at the top of the list.

#2 Second-highest individual score while batting at No. 7 or below in an ODI run-chase

Another record that Michael Bracewell broke with his remarkable knock is that his 140 is now the second-highest individual score by any batter while batting at No. 7 or below in an ODI run-chase.

Luke Ronchi scored 170 against Sri Lanka while batting at No. 7 in 2015 tops this list. However, his knock came in the first innings.

Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 146 against New Zealand in 2017 is the highest score by a batter while batting at No. 7 or below in an ODI run-chase. Bracewell's 140 is just below Stoinis' 146 on the list.

#1 First player to smash two hundreds while batting at No. 7 in ODI run-chases

There's no doubt that Bracewell thrives under pressure. Prior to his exploits in Hyderabad, the 31-year old produced a knock for the ages when he scored a match-winning 127* against Ireland in Dublin last year.

With his second century on Wednesday, Bracewell has now become the first-ever player to smash two centuries while batting at No. 7 or below in one-day international chases.

While Indian legend MS Dhoni, too, scored two ODI hundreds while batting at No. 7, both of his tons came during the first innings.

