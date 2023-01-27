IND vs NZ Tickets Price: How to buy tickets for India vs New Zealand matches in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad?

The India vs New Zealand T20I series will start on Friday (January 27) night at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Both teams competed in a three-match ODI series recently, where the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

India will aim to register another series win against New Zealand in the upcoming set of matches. The hosts will start as the favorites to win this series not only because of their brilliant recent performances against New Zealand but also due to the home advantage.

Fans have turned up in huge numbers to support Team India at the stadiums this year. So, it should not be a surprise if the stands are jam-packed in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad when the cities host the India vs New Zealand T20Is.

Here's how fans can buy tickets for these three highly-anticipated T20Is.

What is the price of India vs New Zealand 2023 tickets?

Fans can buy tickets for the first and second India vs New Zealand T20Is on insider.in. The first T20I will happen in Ranchi on Friday. The second game will take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Sunday evening.

Tickets for the Ranchi T20I have been sold out, but there are still some passes up for grabs for the match in Lucknow. The price for the available tickets ranges from ₹1,200 to ₹15,000.

The final T20I of this series will take place at the world's largest cricket stadium, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Tickets for the third T20I are available online on bookmyshow.com. The minimum price for a ticket is ₹500 and the costliest ticket is worth ₹10,000.

Most of the star players have been rested by both sides for this T20I series, with Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner set to lead the hosts and visitors respectively. However, thousands of tickets have been sold for the India vs New Zealand matches. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in this series.

Poll : 0 votes