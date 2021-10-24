IND vs PAK: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 16 of T20 World Cup 2021

India will start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a blockbuster match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue performed exceptionally well in the warm-up matches against England and Australia.

Many fans believe India are the favorites to win tonight. Not only does the Indian squad has the momentum on their side, but the Indian stars have also been playing T20 matches in the UAE for quite some time now.

All the Indian players were in action during the second phase of IPL 2021 and will have a clear idea about the conditions in Dubai. Before India take to the field against Pakistan tonight, here are the head-to-head stats of the two arch-rivals.

IND vs PAK head-to-head stats

India lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan by 7-1. The only time Pakistan beat India in a T20I was at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 25, 2012.

The Men in Blue lead by 5-0 in T20 World Cup encounters against Pakistan. The upcoming game will be the first time the United Arab Emirates will play host to a T20I fixture between India and Pakistan.

IND vs PAK: Numbers you need to know before Match 14 of T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli has scored the highest number of runs in India vs. Pakistan T20I matches. The right-handed batter has amassed 254 runs in six innings, smashing two fifties.

Shoaib Malik has been the most successful Pakistani batter in T20I matches against India. The veteran all-rounder has scored 164 runs in eight innings at an average of 27.33.

Among current bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the highest number of wickets in India vs. Pakistan T20I matches. The right-arm pacer has scalped five wickets in three T20Is. It will be interesting to see if Kumar plays tonight in the big T20 World Cup game.

