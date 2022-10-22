IND vs PAK Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Exactly a year of preparation and two India vs Pakistan Asia Cup contests have come down to this - a mega clash in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday, October 23.

The weather seems all set to graciously relent, with rain forecasted on all days in Melbourne except Sunday. The rain gods seem intent on witnessing a clash between two sides that have a storied history in the shortest format's most prestigious competitions.

Cast your mind back to 24 October 2021, when Shaheen Shah Afridi ripped through the Indian top order before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan did what they usually do in a chase. Cast your mind back to the Asia Cup, when India and Pakistan shared the spoils in the head-to-head record but the latter clinched the more important game.

Fans know how important the India vs Pakistan clash will be in the context of the T20 World Cup. The Netherlands and Zimbabwe, two rather unfancied sides, have joined Group 2. So a loss on Sunday could have catastrophic implications for the semi-final stage, with the Men in Blue still fresh off their humiliating exit last year.

Can India build on their excellent record against Pakistan in ICC events? Or will Babar and Co., who have taken steps towards balancing the scales in recent times, come out on top on the big stage once again?

India vs Pakistan Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan?

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Curtailing Pakistan's opening pair will be India's biggest test on Sunday. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan score the bulk of the team's runs, with the middle order often coming up short when put under pressure. Staying clear of Rizwan's leg-side arc and bowling off-spin to the duo might be Rohit Sharma's best course of action.

On the flip side, though, how do India plan on countering Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf? Rohit and Co. had an intense net session in Melbourne where they focused on playing with a straight bat, but facing a full-tilt Pakistan pace attack is a different proposition altogether. It's not like they'll have any respite post the powerplay either, with Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan primed to exploit the Indian batting lineup's right-handedness.

In the bowling department, India have some decisions to make. Rohit hinted at Mohammad Shami being fit to feature in the playing XI, and the experienced pacer will be keen on proving a point after the hardships he had to go through the last time he faced Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Death bowling seems to be on the upswing, but the Men in Blue are nowhere near a settled unit.

Overall, Pakistan seem to be the better side on paper, but the middle order might just prove to be their undoing. The T20 World Cup, so far, has shown the value of teams being able to run hard and find boundaries in the middle overs, with the powerplay being the highest-scoring phase. Azam and Rizwan aren't the ideal combination to take advantage of the field restrictions, and although their game might be suited to Australian conditions, they might falter due to their archaic gameplan.

India will need to dig deep to pull off a win, especially if the toss doesn't go in their favor. However, Rohit and Co. can be backed to come out on top in this high-octane clash.

IND vs PAK Match Prediction: India to win today

