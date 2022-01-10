2 changes India could make for the 3rd Test vs South Africa

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa is on the line as the action moves to Cape Town for the final rubber. While the visitors are attempting to win their first-ever Test assignment in the Rainbow Nation, South Africa will look to build on their momentum-inducing win in the second Test and claim some valuable World Test Championship points.

In his pre-match press conference, India captain Virat Kohli was noncommital about most things but gave a few indications as to the direction the team management will take towards selection. Kohli confirmed that he is fully fit but informed that Mohammed Siraj, who suffered a hamstring injury in the second Test, isn't in the reckoning.

In light of the same, here are the two changes India could make for the third Test against South Africa.

#2 Ishant Sharma for Mohammed Siraj

England v India - Third LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

With Siraj set to miss out, India have a dilemma when it comes to selecting the pacer's replacement. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are the two choices at the team management's disposal, with each fast bowler having a genuine case to be included in the playing XI.

While Umesh has almost always delivered in the Test format over the last few years, Ishant is an experienced veteran who can keep things tight from one end and facilitate Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. The fact that Umesh has never played a Test in South Africa might go against him, even though Ishant has gone wicketless in each of his two red-ball matches for the country.

Moreover, Ishant's ability with the new ball is something that might add a new dimension to an Indian attack that already has two strike bowlers in Bumrah and Shami, as well as a late enforcer in Shardul Thakur. India's most-capped Test pacer might get another chance to prove his worth as his storied career winds down.

#1 Virat Kohli for Hanuma Vihari

1st Betway WTC Test: South Africa v India - Day 1

While this is as difficult a choice as the previous one, India should be able to arrive at this more comfortably. The team has backed Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane through thick and thin, and dropping either player for the series decider after giving them such a long rope would defy logic.

Pujara and Rahane notched up half-centuries in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, and the coaching staff have always praised the value of the duo's experience. So Hanuma Vihari, despite his form in South Africa for India 'A' and despite the gritty knocks he played in the second Test to lessen the margin of India's defeat, might drop back to the bench.

The pressure will truly be on Pujara, Kohli and Rahane as they attempt to put India's middle-order woes to bed. Vihari, meanwhile, will consider himself desperately unlucky to miss out on another Test match, especially given its magnitude.

