3 reasons why Hanuma Vihari should play the 3rd Test against South Africa

With the series level at 1-1, India and South Africa have everything to play for heading into the third and final Test. After the visitors thoroughly outplayed the Proteas to take an early lead in the tour, Dean Elgar's men came roaring back in the absence of Virat Kohli to even the scales.

Changes are imminent for India ahead of the third Test. While captain Kohli will return to claim his usual No. 4 slot, Mohammed Siraj might miss out after sustaining a hamstring injury during South Africa's first innings. Kohli's impending arrival has made Hanuma Vihari's spot in the playing XI uncertain.

While it is likely that Vihari will be the one to make way for India's regular Test captain, here are three reasons why he should be persisted with for the Cape Town Test.

#3 Hanuma Vihari deserves a long run with the Indian Test team

Over the course of his short international career, Hanuma Vihari has shown immense grit and ability. Having played all but one of his Tests overseas, the middle-order batter has been thrust into difficult situations and has often come out on top.

Asked to open the batting in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy a few years ago, Vihari grappled with an uncertain technique against the short ball but made sure that India didn't miss their regular openers too much. Since then, he has played key knocks in West Indies and Australia, with his gritty Sydney effort while batting a serious injury still fresh in memory.

Vihari is 28 years old, with his prime years as a batter ahead of him. He deserves a long run with the Indian team, and with very few Tests scheduled as the ODI World Cup will take precedence in the coming year, now is a great time to incorporate him into the frame of things.

#2 Hanuma Vihari can bat at either No. 3 or No. 5

If Vihari is to play the Cape Town Test, either Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane must make way. The senior batters stroked their way to fluent half-centuries in the second innings at the Wanderers and it is highly unlikely that the team management - which has backed them through thick and thin - will drop them just when they seem to have struck form. However, not many questions can be asked if either Pujara or Rahane are dropped for the third Test.

Hanuma Vihari, who is capable of batting at both No. 3 and No. 5, could easily replace one of the experienced duo. Both Pujara and Rahane have come up with sizable contributions only while being at the very end of the exceptionally long rope they've been afforded. Vihari's versatility means he is the first-choice candidate to replace either batter, adding weight to his case of playing in the third Test.

#1 Hanuma Vihari is in a rich vein of form and has looked assured at the crease

Most importantly, Hanuma Vihari has looked at home in South African conditions. Asked to skip the home assignment against New Zealand in order to participate in the 'A' tour of the Rainbow Nation, Vihari amassed scores of 25, 54, 72*, 63 and 13* to finish as the team's leading run-scorer.

And in the second Test against the Proteas, his first-innings 20 had promise before his unbeaten 40 while batting with the tail in the second essay proved just how valuable he could be to the Indian team. On the back of a series of important contributions, the 28-year-old is high on confidence and acclimatized to the conditions.

It would be a surprise if India decide to sacrifice either Pujara or Rahane for Vihari, but the unassuming middle-order batter - on paper, at least - would be very unlucky to miss out on the series decider.

